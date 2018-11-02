Disney ‘Dream’s Big’

‘Disney On Ice presents Dream Big’ is coming to Sheffield this month, assembles a collection of inspiring stories connected by a cast of characters with a desire to explore the depths, heights and horizons of their dreams.

The show which opens at Fly DSA Arena on November 14 and will run until November 18 – will see audiences set sail with the wayfinder Moana as she makes her Sheffield debut live on ice in this all-new production. Alongside Moana and demigod Maui are eight tales of courage and heart, including Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and Tangled. Courage leads the way for Disney’s most daring heroines; travel to the kingdom of Arendelle, jump into amazing adventures in the marketplace of Agrabah, discover uncharted worlds, and battle the villain Maleficent.

Visit disneyonice.co.uk for more details and tickets.