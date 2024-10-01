Fans could risk missing an important moment 📽

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives on Disney Plus on Tuesday November 12.

It is the latest film in the MCU and Deadpool’s first foray into the franchise.

Fans might be wondering if there is a mid or post-credit scene to watch out for.

Deadpool & Wolverine will finally arrive on Disney Plus today - and it has been an agonising wait for fans. Whether you catch the film in cinema or have had to put it off until it hit streaming, the time is now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hit Marvel film went down a treat with fans when it hit the big screen in the summer - and it has become one of the highest grossing films at the box office in 2024. It is quite the bounce back for the MCU after a disappointing 2023 on the whole.

Nearly four months after it debuted on the big screen, audiences will finally be able to watch Deadpool & Wolverine on Disney Plus from Tuesday November 12. Find out the exact time it is available from here.

Fans are already able to own it physically as a date has been set for the DVD and Blu-Ray release. It also became available for purchase from digital stores back in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The film’s arrival on Disney Plus follows the release of another one of 2024’s biggest hits - Inside Out 2 - on the streaming service.

But fans who have purchased Deadpool & Wolverine need to make sure they don’t miss out on a final scene of the movie. Here’s all you need to know:

Does Deadpool & Wolverine have a post-credit scene?

The hit Marvel film follows the franchise’s tradition of having a post-credit scene. It does only have ONE, unlike some other films in the series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans will have to wait until the end of the credits to catch the scene - which we won’t spoil for you!

Deadpool & Wolverine

Did previous Deadpool films have post-credit scenes?

Despite not being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe before the third Deadpool film, the two prior entries did also have mid-and-post-credit scenes for fans to enjoy. Deadpool & Wolverine is the character’s first foray into the MCU after Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox in 2019.

The first film in 2016 - Deadpool - had two after credit scenes, both featuring Deadpool in a bathrobe. And in the maximalist nature that befits the character, Deadpool 2 had five post-credit scenes when it released theatrically in 2018 - which increased to seven with the Super Duper Cut home release.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When did Marvel films start having post-credit scenes?

The tradition of post-credit scenes dates all the way back to the film that came to launch the Marvel Cinematic Universe - Iron Man. Hitting cinemas in 2008, fans had not yet been trained to wait all the way through the credits so many likely missed this scene at first.

It saw Samuel L. Jackson making his debut as Nick Fury and visiting Tony Stark to talk about the Avengers initiative. The scene set the template for all future Marvel films - and is one of the most important so far.

How many Marvel films have post-credit scenes?

A total of 32 MCU films have had at least one post-credit or mid-credit scene. In a handful of cases they even come with multiple credit scenes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the launch of Disney Plus, Marvel has released a number of shows and the programmes also occasionally have post-credit scenes at the end of episodes.

Have any Marvel films not had post-credit scenes?

While the vast majority of MCU movies do have at least one more scene after the credits start to roll, there are in fact two films that do not have a stinger. The Incredible Hulk, which was the second film released by Marvel Studios after Iron Man, and Avengers: Endgame.

Have you watched Deadpool & Wolverine yet? Did you stay for the post-credit scene - or do you not bother? Share your thoughts with our tech writer by email:[email protected].