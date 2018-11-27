Dance stars Diversity step out with 2019 tour including Yorkshire dates

Dance stars Diversity are to step out with a 2019 UK tour to celebrate their tenth anniversary - including Yorkshire dates.

The Born Ready Tour, created by dance troop leader Ashley Banjo, will play York Barbican on Tuesday, October 1, Hull Bonus Arena, on Friday, October 4 and a matinee at Sheffield City Hall on Sunday, October 6.

They will also appear at Harrogate Convention Centre, Friday, November 15, and Halifax Victoria Theatre, Wednesday, November 20.

BUY TICKETS: Tickets for Diversity’s Born Ready tour go on sale Friday, November 30, at 10am at www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.com.

After eight sell out UK tours, over half a million tickets sold, and countless television and live performances, Diversity are set to celebrate their landmark tenth year.

In 2009 they took the nation by storm when they won the third series of Britain’s Got Talent, beating Susan Boyle in front of a television audience of more than 20 million.

Since then, thanks to the overwhelming support of their fans and the British public they continue to wow audiences around the world with their innovative live tours and performances.

Creator and choreographer Ashley Banjo said: "It's an incredibly special tour for the whole Diversity family. - since we won Britain’s Got Talent we have continued to innovate, grow and achieve things that most said were impossible.

"Born Ready will not only celebrate this and look back at some of the iconic Diversity moments over the past 10 years. It will look forward to the future, at how Diversity continues to evolve and how we plan to pass what we’ve created onto the next generation.

"Be prepared for dance, illusions, mind blowing stunts and inspiring stories that will hopefully leave people amazed!”

DIVERSITY BORN READY UK TOUR DATES

SEPTEMBER 2019

SAT 21 STOKE REGENT THEATRE

SUN 22 CARDIFF ST DAVID’S HALL - MATINEE AND EVENING

TUE 24 GUILDFORD G LIVE

WED 25 GUILDFORD G LIVE

FRI 27 NOTTINGHAM ROYAL CONCERT HALL

SAT 28 BLACKPOOL OPERA HOUSE

SUN 29 GATESHEAD SAGE - MATINEE

OCTOBER 2019

TUE 01 YORK BARBICAN

WED 02 CARLISLE SANDS CENTRE

FRI 04 HULL BONUS ARENA

SAT 05 EDINBURGH USHER HALL

SUN 06 SHEFFIELD CITY HALL - MATINEE

WED 09 LLANDUDNO VENUE CYMRU

FRI 11 BATH FORUM

SAT 12 BOURNEMOUTH INTL CENTRE

WED 16 OXFORD NEW THEATRE

WED 23 MILTON KEYNES THEATRE

SAT 26 PLYMOUTH PAVILIONS

SUN 27 BRIGHTON CENTRE - MATINEE AND EVENING

TUE 29 READING HEXAGON

THU 31 LEICESTER DE MONTFORT HALL

NOVEMBER 2019

SAT 02 BIRMINGHAM ALEXANDRA THEATRE - MATINEE AND EVENING

WED 06 NORTHAMPTON DERNGATE

FRI 08 LIVERPOOL EMPIRE THEATRE

SAT 09 LONDON EVENTIM APOLLO - MATINEE AND EVENING

TUE 12 IPSWICH REGENT

WED 13 AYLESBURY WATERSIDE THEATRE

FRI 15 HARROGATE CONVENTION CENTRE

SAT 16 MANCHESTER PALACE THEATRE - MATINEE AND EVENING

WED 20 HALIFAX VICTORIA THEATRE

SAT 23 GLASGOW KING’S THEATRE - MATINEE AND EVENING

LINKS

Web site: www.diversitystreetdance.net

Twitter: @Diversity_Tweet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Diversity/