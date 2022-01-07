In the video, which was posted on Instagram, Naga can be seen shaking with fear as she donates blood, the Mirror reports.

She has urged her followers to give blood if they can.

The video is captioned: “Just done this @givebloodnhs with one of favourite blood takers @willflanders. And a record time for me of 5 mins 21 secs for approx 0.5l Woo hoo!”

Naga says the experience was “absolutely painless” and that donating blood was a “good thing”.

Hundreds of messages of support poured in for Naga on the video, with fans praising her for her bravery.

One wrote: “Great job Naga!!” while another added: “Thank you so much. You are a lifesaver.”

Some people chose to share their own stories of receiving blood transfusions and thanked Naga for her commitment to helping others.

One fan commented: “Thank and well done Naga - as am anemic, have had blood transfusions so appreciate donors like you who give.”

Others said they had been inspired by the video and had booked their own appointments to donate blood.

Most people are eligible to give blood, providing they are fit and healthy, between 7 stone 12 and 25 stone and are aged between 17 and 66.

There is a blood donation centre in Sheffield City Centre and the NHS says all donation centres are open as usual, despite coronavirus restrictions.