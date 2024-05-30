Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A podcasting festival is set to assemble the nation’s top voices for one weekend in Sheffield.

Crossed Wires festival is launching this weekend, bringing together the nation’s top names in podcasting across Sheffield.

From Friday (May 31) to Sunday (June 2), chart-topping podcasters, blockbuster live shows, new performances and special guests will pack Sheffield City Hall and other venues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katherine Ryan, Jamie Laing, Alice Levine, Greg James and Romesh Ranganathan are just a few of the names in attendance.

Award-winning musician Self Esteem will join Adam Buxton on stage for a 'ramble chat' and live performance.

Crossed Wires promotional image

Brown Girls Do It Too will bring their smash-hit show to the festival for a fierce, funny, and wonderfully frank night of entertainment.

Crossed Wires is set to be podcasting's biggest party, so expect to bump into the voices you always have in your headphones at one of the food pop-ups, or rub shoulders with your favourite presenters at the afterparties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival fringe, in venues around the city, will offer some free events with the podcast stars of tomorrow in a more intimate setting.

Oliver Coppard, Mayor of South Yorkshire, said: “The Crossed Wires festival is further evidence of the world-leading strength of arts and culture in South Yorkshire; putting us at the forefront of one of the most innovative, exciting parts of the entertainment industry.

Sheffield City Hall will host many of the events.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to support the development and growth of our cultural offer; giving the whole world the chance to work with us and see what we can do.”

South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority is Crossed Wires' regional partner and host sponsor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield City Council have also awarded funds to help firmly place the festival on the UK's cultural calendar.

Some of the podcasters in attendance are listed below, but this is not an exhaustive list, with the festival promising surprise elements as the weekend unfolds.

Which podcasters are on the lineup?

Alice Levine: Co-host of My Dad Wrote A Porno and British Scandal, and co-founder of Crossed Wires. She said: “This festival is made for podcast fans, with all the best shows in one place. Think Edinburgh Fringe, for podcasts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Adam Buxton Show with guest Self Esteem: Podcast royalty and the artist of the moment, Self Esteem, come together for an afternoon of over-sharing, laughter and music.

Katherine Ryan: The Patron Saint of Real Talk, will live up to her podcast titles, Telling Everybody Everything, in a no holds-barred night of eye-watering anecdotes, side-splitting stand-up, gold star guidance – and a special guest.

Brown Girls Do It Too with Poppy Jay and Rubina Pabani: Bringing their groundbreaking podcast to life, the hugely talented Poppy and Rubina will tackle the taboo topic of sex in Asian communities with audiences in Sheffield.

Wolf and Owl with Tom Davis and Romesh Ranganathan: Expect more of Tom and "party" Rom shooting the breeze but in an unedited, un-formatted live show, with lots of laughs guaranteed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dino Sofos: Founder of Persephonica, the production company behind Dua Lipa's At Your Service, Political Currency and co-producers of Global's The News Agents.

James O'Hara: Co-founder of Tramlines and Day Fever.

Jon Ronson: The Gonzo journalist and podcast royalty will let the audience peer behind the curtain of his most terrific, terrifying and troubling experiences making his award winning shows.

TalkArt with Russell Tovey & Robert Diament: Actor Tovey and gallerist Diament are calling all art lovers, whether dabblers or aficionados, to their live podcast show which has over seven million downloads.