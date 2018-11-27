Cool For Cats stars Squeeze to play 2019 UK tour with special guests Heaven 17

Cool For Cats chart stars Squeeze are to team up with Sheffield's own Temptation hitmakers Heaven 17 for a 2019 UK tour.

The Difford And Tilbrook Songbook 2019 tour will see South-London legends Squeeze - featuring lyricist Chris Difford and music writer Glenn Tilbrook - playing their extensive list of hits as well as some rare, lesser known gems, from their back catalogue and solo careers.

Difford and Tilbrook, who are respectively guitarist and vocalist in the band, were hailed as "the heirs to Lennon and McCartney's throne" during their peak of popularity since their first release in 1978 – Take Me I’m Yours – which blasted then into the forefront of the UK music scene.

Other hits included Cool For Cats, Up The Junction, Goodbye Girl, Pulling Mussels From The Shell and Tempted.

The song book established them as not just a passing footnote in New Wave history, but as an important and vital part of quintessential British music.

“‘I am over the moon to be announcing the 2019 tour with Squeeze,” said Tilbrook.

“We’ve had something of a renaissance in the last few years, and look forward to this continuing, as we will play a set of songs that are both new, contemporary and as innovative as people have come to expect from us, along with the old beauties.

"I’m also excited to have Heaven 17 with us, what an extraordinary time we will have!'

Difford added: “I feel excited about the tour. It’s a great band full of dedicated, hardworking, passionate people and we have a fabulous catalogue of songs to dip in and out of, so I feel completely blessed.

Heaven 17 stars Martyn Ware and Glenn Gregory

"I can’t wait to strap on the electric guitar again and sing the songs that got me where I am today.”

With two critically acclaimed albums in the past three years, and a live show that has seen them headline numerous festivals in the UK, as well as sell their own sold out shows across the country, “something of a renaissance” seems like an understatement.

Ever hardworking, the band will be bringing their scintillating live performances to UK fans in 2019, treating them to not just the hits, but also rarities that span their 45 year career both as Squeeze and solo artists.

Tour Dates:

Squeeze

October 2019

THU 17 Scunthorpe Bath Halls

FRI 18 Sheffield City Hall

SAT 19 Gateshead Sage

Mon 21 Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Tue 22 Leicester De Montfort Hall

Wed 23 Birmingham Symphony Hall

Fri 25 Oxford New Theatre

Sat 26 Brighton Centre

Sun 27 Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Tue 29 London Royal Albert Hall

Wed 30 Bath Forum

November 2019

Fri 01 Hull City Hall

Sat 02 Liverpool Philharmonic

Sun 03 Salford The Lowry

Tue 05 Northampton Derngate

Wed 06 Guildford G Live

Sat 09 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Mon 11 Bournemouth Pavilion

Tue 12 Cambridge Corn Exchange

Wed 13 Cardiff St David’s Hall

Fri 15 Llandudno Venue Cymru

Sat 16 Harrogate Convention Centre

Sun 17 Reading Hexagon

Tue 19 Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

Wed 20 Ipswich Regent