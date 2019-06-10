Comedy, musicals and drama for city theatres
Sheffield Theatres has announced new shows going into 2020, including musicals, dramas and family favourites.
New Lyceum shows include Alan Ayckbourn’s Ten Times Table (October 21-6), St Petersburg Classic Ballet’s The Nutcracker (January 7-11), Helen George starring in ConedyMy Cousin Rachel (January 20-25), Peter Pan Goes Wrong (January 28-February 1) and iconic Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, starring Strictly favourite Joe McFadden (March 2-7).
Direct from the West End, A Monster Calls plays from March 10-14 and musical Cabaret follows on March 17-21. Derren Brown brings his Showman tour on July 14-18.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The Crucible welcomes Sheffield’s own John Shuttleworth (February 6) and The Unthanks Sing Emily Brontë (November 1). Eclipse Theatre Company’s hit show Black Men Walking returns to the Studio (October 14-19).