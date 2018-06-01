Comedy activist Mark Thomas added to Sheffield Doc/Fest 2018 line up

Have your say

Comedy activist Mark Thomas has been added to Sheffield Doc/Fest 2018 line up, organiers announced tonight.

The comedian, writer and political satirist, is one of the UK's best-known political performers.

He will discuss the documentaries that have moved and inspired him throughout his career as the guest of this year's Desert Island Docs at Sheffield City Hall Ballroom, on Sunday, June 10 at 3pm.

Tickets: Seats are £10 and £8 - CLICK HERE.

His own politically charged shows and writing challenge many diverse issues such as the arms trade, Coca-Cola and the Israeli Wall in the West Bank.

Thomas has won awards for his stage and human rights work, including the Amnesty International Freedom of Expression Award.

His work has changed the law, kyboshed politicians' careers and has been performed across the world.

Desert Island Docs will be presented in collaboration with Off The Shelf, and in conversation with Guardian journalist Simon Hattenstone, T

Sheffield Doc/Fest - celebrating its 25th year, June 7 to 12, 2018 - is a world leading and the UK’s premier documentary festival. The six day event celebrates the art and business of documentary and all non-fiction storytelling, from feature length to short film, series, audio, interactive technology, augmented reality, virtual reality, and live events.

It features world premieres international and national documentary screenings, guest talks, other live events, an Alternate Realities augmented and virtual reality showcase, while playing host to industry marketing meetings, for talent, international business, delegations, pitching and training;

Sheffield Doc/Fest welcomes around 33,000 festival goers each year, including over 3,500 industry delegates from 60 countries. But screenings, talks and events are open to the public.

For more information visit sheffdocfest.com.

READ MORE: Live recreation of Threads, talk by Sir Trevor McDonald and Alexander McQueen film lead 2018 Sheffield Doc/Fest programme

