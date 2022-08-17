Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Musical theatre vocal group Collabro has announced that they are heading out for their farewell tour in the UK this winter kicking off in Sheffield at the City Hall on November 29.

The group rose to fame on the popular TV show Britain’s Got Talent in 2014, and has since become one of the most popular musical theatre vocal groups in the UK selling more than 2 million albums as well as sold out shows on London’s West End.

The tour, originally named Christmas is Here, has now been renamed the Farewell Tour as the group announces they are disbanding after a set of shows around the UK this winter.

The group said: "We are so incredibly grateful to have been allowed to do what we love for eight years, and the fans are to thank for that. Their constant support and love have meant that we have travelled the world singing, and we can’t thank them enough. We are really excited to travel around the UK in December with a spectacular show, which we feel is the most fitting way to say goodbye."

We have compiled a list of all the tour dates including Sheffield’s City Hall’s Oval Hall that will see Collabro’s Farewell Tour this winter.

How do I get tickets for the Sheffield show?

Tickets for all the shows can be purchased from Ticketmaster now.

Tickets for the Sheffield show on Tuesday, 29 November are available ranging from £30.10 up to £114.45 each for VIP tickets.

Which cities including Sheffield will Collabro visit on their Farewell Tour?

Tuesday November 29 - Sheffield, Sheffield City Hall Oval Hall

Thursday December 1 - Carlisle, Carlisle Sands Centre

Sunday December 4 - Plymouth, Plymouth Pavilions

Tuesday December 6 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, O2 City Hall, Newcastle

Friday December 9 - Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

Saturday December 10 - Blackpool, Blackpool Opera House

Sunday December 11 - Edinburgh, Usher Hall

Tuesday December 13 - London, Adelphi Theatre

Wednesday December 14 - Birmingham, Town Hall Birmingham

Thursday December 15 - Bath, Bath Forum

Friday December 16 - Portsmouth, Portsmouth Guildhall