Andrew Lincoln is back on British TV but who else is in the cast of Coldwater? 📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Lincoln has returned to British TV for a new thriller.

The Walking Dead star leads the cast of ITV’s Coldwater.

But which other actors are in the show?

After weeks of build-up, Coldwater is finally here and viewers will soon be able to tune in. The six-part thriller looks like an absolute can’t-miss and boasts some incredible talent.

Andrew Lincoln, who first shot to fame on Channel 4’s Teachers, has returned to British TV after his time across the pond on The Walking Dead. He is joined by plenty of familiar faces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is in the cast of Coldwater?

Andrew Lincoln in ITV's Coldwater | Sister Pictures/ ITV

The ITV drama features a truly impressive cast beyond just Andrew Lincoln. There might not be many names, but they are very recognisable ones.

Coldwater’s cast includes:

Andrew Lincoln as John

Eve Myles as Rebecca

Ewen Bremner as Tommy

Indira Varma as Fiona

Lorn Macdonald as Angus

Speaking about the show, Andrew Lincoln said: “The truth is it's a brilliant script and there were options to go back to America and do other things, but I couldn't walk away from Coldwater. It was one of those scripts that was really interesting and about lots and lots of things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I said to David (Ireland), ‘is this a middle-aged Fight Club?’ And he went ‘absolutely not.’ Then he came back the next day and said ‘if Edward Norton and Helena Bonham-Carter had kids and then moved to the Highlands it might be that.”

Where do you know the cast of Coldwater from?

Andrew Lincoln broke onto the screen in BBC’s This Life in the late 1990s, playing Egg. He was then Simon Casey in Teachers and had a role in the beloved Christmas movie Love Actually.

He eventually shot to global fame for his role as Rick Grimes in the mega-popular zombie series The Walking Dead. He reprised the role for the spin-off The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live last year.

It has been a very busy 2025 for Eve Myles as she is currently starring in the Wales-set BBC drama The Guest. In the thriller she is Fran Sharp, the rich employer of Gabrielle Creevy’s character.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Viewers may recognise her of course as Gwen Cooper in Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood. She was also Ceri Lewis in BBC Wales’ long-running show Belonging.

Ewen Bremner plays Tommy in Coldwater but you may remember him best from the Trainspotting movies. He played Spud in the 1997 classic and its long-awaited sequel T2 in 2017.

He was also Shawn Nelson in Black Hawk Down and Julien in Julien Donkey-Boy. He also played Buttons in the pirate comedy series Our Flag Means Death.

Indira Varma is reunited with her Torchwood co-star Eve Myles in Coldwater. She played Suzie Costello in the BBC spin-off and also has had roles in Luther, HBO’s Rome, and Game of Thrones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She returned to the world of Doctor Who last year and played The Duchess in the 2024 episode Rogue. She was also in the Kenobi series on Disney Plus, playing Tala Durith.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.