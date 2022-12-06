News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Clubland Sheffield 2023: how to get tickets to watch Vengaboys and Basshunter at Utilita Arena

Tickets for the event go on sale later this week

By Patrick Hollis
2 hours ago

One of the biggest dance nights in the UK is coming back to Sheffield next year. The legendary show returns to the UK for the first time in 10 years.

Clubland began as a series of compilation albums in 2002 and was the umbrella brand for an entire movement of commercial dance music which spawned countless classic dance hits over the past 20 years. Artists included in this movement include Cascada, Scooter, BassHunter and Ultrabeat amongst many, many more.

Hide Ad

Vengaboys, Basshunter, Darren Styles, Big Ang ft Siobhan,  Ultrabeat v Flip n Fill , N-Force ( Lois ) and Ian Van Dahl will all descend on the Utilita Arena in Sheffield on April 7 2023.  The three hour show will be a collection of some of the best classic dance tunes around.

Most Popular

    Tickets for the show go on general sale at 9am on Friday December 9 through Ticketmaster. According to the utilita Arena website, tickets will be priced at £38.95, £46.50 and £52.95.

    Hide Ad
    Singer BassHunter (C) performs on stage during "The Dome 41" music show at the SAP Arena

    A limited number of Clubland VIP Seated & Standing packages are available priced £165.50 includes:- a top price seated/standing ticket; Entry the venue before other guests and meet some of the artists performing at the Clubland show; Have your photo taken with the artists; Receive exclusive Clubland VIP merchandise; Collect your Clubland VIP laminate and lanyard.

    TicketsSheffieldArtistsClubland