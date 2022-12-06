Tickets for the event go on sale later this week

One of the biggest dance nights in the UK is coming back to Sheffield next year. The legendary show returns to the UK for the first time in 10 years.

Clubland began as a series of compilation albums in 2002 and was the umbrella brand for an entire movement of commercial dance music which spawned countless classic dance hits over the past 20 years. Artists included in this movement include Cascada, Scooter, BassHunter and Ultrabeat amongst many, many more.

Vengaboys, Basshunter, Darren Styles, Big Ang ft Siobhan, Ultrabeat v Flip n Fill , N-Force ( Lois ) and Ian Van Dahl will all descend on the Utilita Arena in Sheffield on April 7 2023. The three hour show will be a collection of some of the best classic dance tunes around.

Tickets for the show go on general sale at 9am on Friday December 9 through Ticketmaster . According to the utilita Arena website, tickets will be priced at £38.95, £46.50 and £52.95.

