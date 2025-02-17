Classic Ibiza: 'Stately House Music' concert gives dance anthems orchestral treatment at Chatsworth House
The unique mash-up, humorously dubbed ‘Stately House Music’, has proved such a hit that this summer’s event will be a special one celebrating the concert’s 10th birthday.
Classic Ibiza will this year take place in the grounds of Chatsworth House on Saturday, July 12, with an extra special anniversary show promised.
The concert organisers will once again be teaming up with the Chatsworth House Trust and Ashgate Hospice charities to help raise funds for the fantastic work they do.
Chatsworth House Trust maintains and preserves the house, garden, parkland and collections for everyone to enjoy, with every penny of the admission fees going back into the charity to support its work.
Ashgate Hospice provides free, compassionate care for adults in North Derbyshire living with life-limiting or incurable illnesses, including cancer and neurological diseases.
Chatsworth House Trust Director Jane Marriott says: “We are delighted to be hosting Classic Ibiza again in 2025, having welcomed thousands of visitors to the event last year, including many who may not have visited Chatsworth before.
“As a charity we are committed to encouraging new audiences to Chatsworth, including those who may not previously have felt that Chatsworth is a place for them; exciting events such as Classic Ibiza support this ambition.
“It is wonderful that Classic Ibiza is supporting both the Chatsworth House Trust and Ashgate Hospice charities.”
Classic Ibiza raised a grand total of nearly £32,000 on last summer’s tour for charitable causes.
This summer’s Classic Ibiza will feature the show’s most popular tracks from its 10-year back catalogue, performed by Stephen Hussey’s 32-piece Urban Soul Orchestra, which has worked with the likes of Groove Armada and Robert Miles.
USO will be joined for the first time by the London Community Gospel Choir, who have recorded with music icons such as Adele, Blur, Madonna and Gregory Porter.
Supporting them on the decks are DJ Goldierocks and former Pacha Ibiza resident DJ Jose Luis.
For more information, and to book tickets, visit: classicibiza.co.uk
