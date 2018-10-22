City-centre spooky spectacular ‘Out Of This World’ will return to Sheffield

The city will be invaded by monsters, aliens, robots, ghouls and superheroes this month, as Out Of This World Sheffield returns.

The festival, now in its fifth year, will celebrates all things out of the ordinary when it takes over the city centre this Sunday. Now a much-anticipated date on Sheffield’s events calendar, the festival attracts thousands of visitors to experience the very best of sci-fi, magic and Halloween.

This years’ eye-popping line-up will feature the very best of the strange, spooky, stupendous and supernatural. There will be plenty of surprises in store, including comic book characters, movie-themed cars, dragon and dinosaur puppets, live music, fairground rides and even a giant dancing lobster.

Attendees are encouraged to dress up for the occasion, which will be divided into three zones – sci-fi, magic and Halloween, with all activities running from 10.30am to 5.30pm.