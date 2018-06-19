CITY BUZZ: Plenty of fun to be had in Sheffield

Music, dance, a funfair, stalls and a costume parade are all on the agenda at Norfolk Heritage Park this weekend.

Sheffield Carnival, once a a spectacular and colourful annual attraction in the city throughout the 80s and 90s, will rise from the ashes to return this Saturday.

This free multicultural family event, which this year has the theme of The Rise of the Phoenix, will showcase local performers as part of the local Migration Matters Festival.

Children and adults alike are invited to attend, join in the parade, and show off their amazing costumes, with a day designed to make the city proud.

Visit sheffieldcarnival.org for details of the event, which will run from noon to 8pm.

- Over at Endcliffe Park, there will be three hours of free sport activities for children this Saturday, running from 11am to 2pm and on each Saturday throughout June. The team from Kings Camps UK will be bringing Archery Tag to life at Endcliffe Park for the very first time, challenging children to test their aim and co-ordination through lots of team games. Children can also try their hand at Bubble Football, which takes everything they know and love about football, with the addition of giant zorbs.

This free event will mark 25 years of Kings Camps UK getting children active in Sheffield.

Kings Camps was initially launched in Nether Edge and has grown to over 50 locations across the UK. The charity has a mission to get children active, and has already engaged over 1.5 million children in sports and activities globally.

- Meanwhile, at Heeley City Farm, Heeley Festival will be kicking off this Saturday at noon, running until 8pm.

There will be plenty of fun on the farm, with arts, crafts and local stalls, iron forging demos, entertainment, kids activities, hot food stalls, a beer tent, and a farm music stage.

Childrens Magical Entertainer Professor Shell will also be performing for the crowds, and there will be music from Mads n da Bads DJs, Bison, Firegarden, and Dog Hand String Band.

Visit the event Facebook page for more details.

- Firth Park will also be hosting a free entry community fun day for all the family this Sunday, running from noon to 5pm. There will be rides, stalls, music, dance, food, games, and activities for all ages.

- Stocksbridge Community Leisure Centre will be hosting a summer fair, this Sunday from noon to 4pm, with a water slide, arts and craft stalls, barbecue and live music.

Enjoy quality family time in the community this weekend.