CITY BUZZ: Mystical half-term fun in the region

Help retrieve a unicorn’s lost magic, visit an enchanted fairy forest, or party with superheroes this half term, at one of many fabulously fun family events being held across the region.

Magical fun is on the agenda at the Tropical Butterfly House, where visitors can take a guided tour of the fairy forest, and experience a magical fantasy world of tiny pixie dwellings, dragons and fairy hideaways.

Head to the activity centre, where there will be cace painting, fairy crafts, and activities and games suitable for all ages, before heading on a free tractor trailer ride. Watch the spectacular free-flying bird and animal display, and take part in amazing animal encounters including meeting Rexy, the friendly T-Rex.

Over at Cannon Hall Farm, in Cawthorne, meeting more exotic animals at the South Yorkshire attraction’s first ever Unicorn Festival. This festival has been deisgned to enchant and amaze kids, as they head off on an adventure to help Sparkle the Unicorn retrieve her lost magic - helped along the way by a series of colourful characters, including like the Wood Wizard, Fairy Unicorn and Sparkle Hosts.

Robert Nicholson, whose family have farmed the land for five generations, said: “We’re always trying to improve things for our visitors, and offer them a really fun day out. Our events have gotten more and more adventurous over the years. I can honestly saw we’ve never looked after unicorns before so it will surely be a challenge for our farmers.”

Muddy Puddle Adventures, Mosborough, will host a meet the superheroes day today, from 12.30pm to 2.30pm, where little visitors can meet Gekko form PJ Masks. Come dressed up, toast a superhero marshmallow, enjoy superhero arts, crafts and parachute games, and take part is some free play in the woodland area.

On June 1, they will be hosting a unicorn theme day - they are indeed the flavour of the month! - with a full day of outdoor adventures (all unicorn themed) including face painting, arts and crafts, fun games, and refreshments.

Double Six Youth Club, on Scarsdale Road, will hold a Father Day session on June 1, from 10.15am to 12.30pm, for a special day dedicated to the special mean in your toddler’s life, so bring sads, uncles and grandads along.

Mini Ravers, on Mulehouse Road, will host its half term disco on June 1, with pom-poms, bells, lights sticks, soft play, face painting, and plenty of dancing, from 11am to 1pm.

Head to Crookes Community Cinema, at St Timothy’s Community Hall, on June 3, from 2pm, for a family screening of Early Man.