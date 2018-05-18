CITY BUZZ: Dinosaurs roar into Norfolk Park, Sheffield

Sheffield’s Norfolk Heritage Park is set to be taken over by prehistoric predators this weekend, as the UK’s only ‘dino-tour’ - Jurassic Kingdom - roars into the city.

More than 30 lifelike animatronic dinosaurs - including an 18m-high roaring T-Rex, and a 16m-long Dipolodocus - will be on show this Saturday and Sunday, snarling their jaws and swaying their tails for audiences of all ages at this family-friendly event.

Naz Kabir, event director at Weli Creative, the organisation behind Jurassic Kingdom, said: “We can’t wait to bring Jurassic Kingdom to Sheffield for the first time this May.

“The awe-inspiring dinosaurs give kids and adults alike the chance to experience the sheer size and scale of these fascinating creatures close-up, embarking on a prehistoric adventure that’s both exciting and educational.”

Visitors will encounter the dinosaurs as they explore the Jurassic Kingdom through Norfolk Heritage Park, discovering epic, life-sized dinosaur replicas from the Jurassic, Triassic and Cretaceous periods as they go, from T-Rex and Triceratops to flying reptiles like Pterosaurs.

Younger dinosaur hunters will also be able to try their hand at digging for bones in an excavation area before learning about how dinosaurs lived, in the Jurassic Kingdom educational marquee.

Naz added: “As well as experiencing the thrill of being in the midst of these impressive and incredibly lifelike creatures, visitors can also learn about how dinosaurs lived, millions of years ago.

“It’s a unique chance for families to enjoy an entertaining and educational day out, and get some truly unforgettable photos along the way, too. Tickets are now on sale from our website – so don’t miss out!”

Richard Eyre, head of city centre management, markets and major events, said: “It is quite fitting that one of our oldest parks will be hosting this wonderful event. The park was chosen by the organisers because they saw the layout and the greenery and decided it looked like the natural habitat of dinosaurs. I am sure everyone who comes to this exhibition will agree.

“We expect this unique event will be very popular and draw visitors to the area from near and far. It will be quite surreal to see life size dinosaurs in Norfolk Heritage Park this summer.”

Food and drink will be available on site. Jurassic Kingdom opens to the public this Saturday and is open daily from 10am – 6pm until Sunday June 10.

Visit jurassickingdom.uk/sheffield to book tickets.