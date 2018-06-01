CITY BUZZ: Celebrate our fair city’s superheroes

Our fair city is filled with superheroes - and I’m not talking of the Marvel variety.

Each day these heroic men and women don their capes (hospital uniforms) and work dilligently to care for and save the lives of babies in Sheffield, tackling whatever the day may throw at them.

Well now the families of Sheffield have got the opportunity to give a little something back, as Jessops Superheroes 2018 kicks off in Graves Park this Sunday.

“We want to ensure that the Jessop Wing and its staff remain among the best in the country, but we need your help to do it!,” said Melody Mills, of Sheffield Hospitals Charity.

“By taking part, the money you raise will help to improve the care and treatment of babies and their families at the Jessop Wing.”

The walk will begin at 10am and is a buggy friendly 2.5k route. Bikes, trikes, slings and even dads shoulders are welcome, and everyone is encouraged to wear superhero costumes. All who take part will be given a free superhero bib or cape.

Visit sheffieldhospitalscharity.org.uk/superheroes for details.

- Also this weekend, Sheffield Manor Lodge will be hosting its annual Battle Re-enactment this Sunday, complete with vikings, medieval knights, civic war soldiers, Napoleonic guards, and WW1 and WW2 soldiers. As well as all the fun on the battle grounds, there will also be living camps with the chance for you to join in and have a go, a bouncy castle, facepainting and the sandpit for younger visitors.

History will be recreated from 11am until 4pm.

- Over at The Ponderosa, on St Stephen’s Walk, there will be an all day festival of music and art running this Saturday, from 12pm to 8pm.

Peace in the Park aims ot celebrate the love of humanity, the power of peace, and the diversity and achievements of Sheffield’s communities. From the music stages to the kids zone, Peace in the Park is a day of dancing, music, arts and more, designed to bring the people of Sheffield together.

Visit peaceinthepark.org.uk for details.

- On Sunday, over at Todwick Park, The Pastures, an annual fun day will be getting underway from 1pm.

This year’s country show theme will include all the usual activities, plus a few surprises - including a live egg hatch, birds of prey display, pony rides, face painting, and inflatables.

- Over at Big Tops Place Centre, Bookers Way, there will be a Teddy Bears Picnic this Thursday, from 10.30am to 12 noon. Enjoy role playing with Mrs Bumble, and a great morning of fun and imagination.