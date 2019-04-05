Cineworld Sheffield opens new ‘270-degree’ ScreenX experience

New cinema technology from South Korea that projects scenes onto the side walls of the auditorium has opened in Sheffield.

Cineworld Sheffield has become the second place in Yorkshire, after another Cineworld in Leeds, to install what is known as ‘ScreenX’.

The new screen opened in Sheffield today, Friday April 5, following a premiere showing to an invited audience of superhero film Shazam! last night.

It is one of 12 ScreenX sites across the country.

Jason Bainbridge, regional manager for Cineworld, said: “On the main screen, customers will see the content they would in a standard screen, but ScreenX uses additional footage to expand key scenes onto the side walls to immerse people into the on-screen action. The technology gives moviegoers a 270-degree viewing experience.”