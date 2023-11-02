The cinema has got a rodeo-style chair challenge for customers to try their luck at.

Cineworld Sheffield is celebrating its 25th anniversary on Saturday, November 4, with a lineup of classic movies and free popcorn for all customers.

One-off screenings of Armageddon, Blade, and There’s Something About Mary are all scheduled for Saturday.

Also on the line-up are Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban, Bottoms, How To Have Sex, Cat Person, The Royal Hotel, Five Nights at Freddy’s, Killers of the Flower Moon and Trolls Band Together.

Each guest will receive one free regular popcorn with every ticket to enjoy along with their film.

The cinema has also set up celebratory activities for Saturday, including a rodeo-style chair challenge, cosplayers, a DJ, face painting, and balloon artists - and says it has a “few more surprises” planned.