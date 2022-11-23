Do you want to be warmed by Charles Dickens’ famous tale ‘A Christmas Carol’? Or perhaps you think a good old fashioned ‘he’s behind you’ at a pantomime is more up your street.

Whatever your taste or interest, theatres in and around Leeds have you sorted. From Sheffield to Hull and Harrogate to Leeds, the county has you sorted this year.

Here is a roundup of the productions you can see around Yorkshire this festive season. Some shows are open now, and several run right over Vhristmas and into the New Year. This way, you need not worry about missing out.

Aladdin November 23 -January 15, Harrogate Theatre, book tickets through 01423 502116 or the theatre’s website .

Dick Whittington , November 25 - January 8, City Varieties Music Hall, book tickets through 0113 243 0808 or the theatre's website .

A Christmas Carol, Hull Truck, November 25 - December 31 book tickets through 01482 323 638 or visit the theatre's website

A Christmas Carol, November 25, Sheffield Cathedral, book tickets through0871 220 0260 or through the Chapterhouse website .

Cinderella , Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough December 2-31, book tickets through 01723 370541 or by visiting the theatre's website .

Disney on Ice: Find your hero , Utilita Arena Sheffield, December 2 - January 8, book tickets through the arena's official website .

Stick Man, December 7-31 Leeds Playhouse, book tickets through0113 213 7700 or at the Leeds Playhouse website .