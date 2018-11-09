Christmas countdown is on as festive fun begins in Sheffield

Within minutes of the pumpkins being packed away, and the last fireworks exploding in the skies above, the first Christmas trees of the season began appearing across the region.

The Christmas countdown is officially on!

And what better way to get the festivities started than with the Sheffield Christmas Lights Switch On this Sunday? This year's family event will kick off at 2pm, with choirs, a Santa’s grotto, carolling, panto, street entertainment, Christmas markets, craft activities, and fairground rides.

Heart Yorkshire presenters will be hosting the stage programme with a mixture of Christmas music, entertainment and interviews, and the illumination switch-on at 5.30pm from the Peace Gardens stage. Activities run until 6.30pm.

- Also this week, Sheffield Christmas Markets launch tomorrow, for those of you keen to get your festive shopping underway.

The market has grown over the years from a handful of cabins to an entire Christmas experience. Santa’s Grotto is at the heart of the event with the much loved Sleigh Bar and the traditional German Sausage grill. More than 50 Christmas cabins will cover Fargate, Town Hall Square and the Peace Gardens with fantastic gifts, and lots of seasonal food and drink.

The market will open 10am to 6pm Sunday to Thursday, and 10am to 8pm Friday to Saturday.

- Meadowhall is providing another chance to get into the Christmas spirit this month, launching their Wishmas Wonderland, which runs from November 21 to December 20 this year.

Let Santa’s ‘Wish Gathering’ elves transport you and your children to a snowy Wishmas Wonderland where you’ll enjoy a 40 minute immersive and interactive theatrical experience, filled with storytelling, stargazing and enchanted encounters. Christmas wishes will come to life as elves lead the children through an interactive world of wonder, helping them to craft their very own Wishmas stars. The magic continues with a one-to-one Santa visit, where those on the nice list will receive a special Christmas book.

- If you fancy a magical day out a little further afield, head to the beautiful Chatsworth House, for their ‘Once Upon A Time’ Christmas display, running from November 16 to December 4.

Their 100-stall Christmas market is not be missed either, with a huge range of festive gifts and decorations, live music, and delicious food and drink.