Christmas 2024: 9 Santa's grottos at shopping centres and attractions in and near Sheffield

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 6th Oct 2024, 16:48 BST

Father Christmas will be visiting Santa’s grottos in and around Sheffield over the festive season to find out what children have on their lists this year.

Youngsters will be able to meet the magical visitor from the North Pole, who is making a special effort to visit Sheffield and the surrounding areas before his busy night on Christmas Eve.

Here are some grottos where you can meet Santa.

Father Christmas will be visiting Santa’s grottos in and around Sheffield this year, including the Tropical Butterfly House (pictured)

1. Grottos Sheffield

The Christmas Markets on Pinstone Street and The Moor will be back from November 14, 2024. There will be three festive Alpine bars, open from 10am until late, with the food on offer including traditional German sausages, Yorkshire pudding wraps, toasted marshmallows, churros and more. The carousel will return to Barker’s Pool, the big wheel will be back on The Moor, and youngsters will be able to visit Santa’s grotto at Tudor Square.

2. Sheffield City Centre

An ice rink could open at Meadowhall this winter as part of a huge pop-up event planned for the Sheffield shopping centre. The covered rink would be the main attraction at the 5,000-capacity ‘winter family retreat’ in the megamall’s Orange Car Park, slated to run from Friday, November 15 this year to Sunday, January 5, 2025. There would also be rides and amusements, Santa’s grottos, a small Christmas market and food and drink stalls at ‘The Magical Winterland’ venue.

3. Meadowhall

All Christmas theme park packages at Gulliver's Valley include a visit to Santa's Grotto with the opportunity for children to choose their own gift. If you want to extend the fun then book a fantastic festive short break. Starting November 16

4. Gulliver’s Valley

