2 . Sheffield City Centre

The Christmas Markets on Pinstone Street and The Moor will be back from November 14, 2024. There will be three festive Alpine bars, open from 10am until late, with the food on offer including traditional German sausages, Yorkshire pudding wraps, toasted marshmallows, churros and more. The carousel will return to Barker’s Pool, the big wheel will be back on The Moor, and youngsters will be able to visit Santa’s grotto at Tudor Square. | scc