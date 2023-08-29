Cheap cinema tickets Sheffield: This is how you can see a film for £3 at Cineworld Centertainment
Sheffield Cineworld among venues offering tickets for £3 to mark National Cinema Day
Cineworld Cinema in Sheffield is dishing out tickets for just £3 at the weekend, and this is how you can get them.
Bosses at the film venue at Don Valley Centertainment have announced that they will be among the venues selling the knock-down priced tickets for films on Saturday, September 2, with £3 cinema tickets all day – including their special formats.
It is to mark National Cinema Day, and tickets are available here: https://www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/sheffield/031#/buy-tickets-by-cinema?in-cinema=031&at=2023-09-02&view-mode=list.
A spokesman for the venue said: "We have something for everyone this National Cinema Day – with brand new releases on top of recent favourites. And there’s more! As we know cinema is all about the snacks, we have a National Cinema Day Special offer.
"Whether you’re a regular cinemagoer, first time guest, or simply want to re-discover the magic of the big screen - come and share your love of film with friends and family on #NationalCinemaDay!"