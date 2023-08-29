News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Surprise decisions as Wednesday change loads in XI to face Mansfield
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75

Cheap cinema tickets Sheffield: This is how you can see a film for £3 at Cineworld Centertainment

Sheffield Cineworld among venues offering tickets for £3 to mark National Cinema Day

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 29th Aug 2023, 19:35 BST

Cineworld Cinema in Sheffield is dishing out tickets for just £3 at the weekend, and this is how you can get them.

Bosses at the film venue at Don Valley Centertainment have announced that they will be among the venues selling the knock-down priced tickets for films on Saturday, September 2, with £3 cinema tickets all day – including their special formats.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is to mark National Cinema Day, and tickets are available here: https://www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/sheffield/031#/buy-tickets-by-cinema?in-cinema=031&at=2023-09-02&view-mode=list.

But they will charge an online booking fee.

A spokesman for the venue said: "We have something for everyone this National Cinema Day – with brand new releases on top of recent favourites. And there’s more! As we know cinema is all about the snacks, we have a National Cinema Day Special offer.

"Whether you’re a regular cinemagoer, first time guest, or simply want to re-discover the magic of the big screen - come and share your love of film with friends and family on #NationalCinemaDay!"

Related topics:FilmTicketsSheffield