Cineworld Cinema in Sheffield is dishing out tickets for just £3 at the weekend, and this is how you can get them.

Bosses at the film venue at Don Valley Centertainment have announced that they will be among the venues selling the knock-down priced tickets for films on Saturday, September 2, with £3 cinema tickets all day – including their special formats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is to mark National Cinema Day, and tickets are available here: https://www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/sheffield/031#/buy-tickets-by-cinema?in-cinema=031&at=2023-09-02&view-mode=list.

But they will charge an online booking fee.

A spokesman for the venue said: "We have something for everyone this National Cinema Day – with brand new releases on top of recent favourites. And there’s more! As we know cinema is all about the snacks, we have a National Cinema Day Special offer.