Nearly 150 different stalls will be open at the Christmas market every day.

With over 100 stalls offering a huge range of presents, decorations, food, and mulled wine (among other drinks), there is no better way to start your Christmas shopping than at Chatsworth’s Christmas market.

Live music is also on offer at the event, which in previous years, has included a moving brass band, walking round the market to bring the festive sounds to you.

Whatever your budget, age, or preference in being outdoors on inside in the warm, there is something for you to enjoy.

When does the market start?

The market will run from November 4 to November 26.

It is open from 10am to 5:30pm from Monday to Thursday, and from 10am to 6pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

What is on offer?

For food lovers, Blueberry Hill Preserves, Freda’s Peanut Butter, Flavourmagic, New York Deli, Milestone Bakery, The Bridge Bakehouse, Chocolate Treats, and Bexton Cheese are just some of the vendors ready to tantalise your tastebuds.

Tipsy Fruit Gins, Goosnargh Gin, Lucela’s Chocolate Rum, and Halfpenny Green Wine Estate have all got gifts perfect for the drinks lover in your life - not to mention, the three bars open for market visitors.

Ditsy Pet Ltd, Chique Afrique, Rustic Rudolph, and Soctopus give a taste for the sheer range available from this year's stalls.

Clothes, homeware, jewellery, crafts, Christmas decorations, gifts for your pets and just about everything you could imagine will be on offer.

You can explore Chatsworth House’s own exclusive range in their Stables shop.

Chatsworth's garden spans 105 acres, including miles of footpaths, extravagant water features, outdoor art exhibitions.

On November 16, some of the stalls will close and be replaced with others, so check if there are any you are particularly keen to visit open only in the first or second half of the market’s time.

Do I need tickets?

No! Entry to the Christmas market is totally free. That said, car parking does cost if you are just coming for the market, which is explained below.

If you are hoping to attend specific events in the house, gardens, or farmyard, then tickets are required, and available to book online.

How do I get there?

Car parking tickets must be booked in advance, unless you have booked a ticket for special events like Christmas house, Christmas in the garden, or Christmas at Chatsworth.

Chatsworth House was decorated in a Nordic Christmas style in 2022.

On weekdays, parking for arrivals before 3pm costs £17, and after 3pm costs £11.

On weekends, parking for arrivals before 3pm costs £28, and after 3pm costs £17.

On public transport, buses are the best way to get to Chatsworth.

The 218 service runs between Sheffield and Bakewell, stopping at Chatsworth daily.

Other transport options are explained online here.