Channel 4 is looking for Sheffield-based contributors for its latest build series, Brickin’ It. Hosted by best-selling author and TV presenter Stacey Solomon, the show features ‘frustrated’ homeowners who have been ‘left high and dry’ by builders and how they can do their own home makeovers.

From bricklaying to basic plumbing, roof-tiling to mastering hacksaws, the show will see Stacey come to the rescue as she steps in where the unscrupulous builders have left off by showing homeowners how simple and cost effective it can be to pick up a power tool and do the work themselves.

Stacey will also get her hands dirty by helping homeowners who want to transform their home on their own as the show follows big builds and smaller passion projects, with Stacey sharing her money-saving skills and offering design inspiration, as well as challenging herself to master new DIY techniques.

The brand-new series is the first UK project produced by a media company, Hello Sunshine, which was founded by Hollywood A-lister Reese Witherspoon. Hello Sunshine has also produced Netflix’s ‘Get Organized with the Home Edit’ as well as ‘Making the Cut’ on Amazon.

Stacey Solomon said: “From an early age, my dad taught me DIY and the importance of fixing things yourself where you can. I still find it so satisfying to build or repair around the house and it saves loads of money.

“I am beyond excited to work with Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine on their first ever UK project. They are all about empowering women and what could be more empowering than a power tool?! It’s a dream come true to share my DIY hacks with everyone at home.”

How to apply to Channel 4 Brickin’ It

If you’re a homeowner and interested in being on the show, you can make an application by sending the show an email which includes your name, the area you live in and pictures of yourselves and your build.

You are also required to write a few lines about your project and some pictures and describe what you are trying to do, where the problems are and how much of your budget you have left. Interested applicants also need to provide a contact number.

