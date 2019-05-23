Chance to view films within setting of a historic cave, with street food and drinks
A whole new experience is set to excite cinema goers next week, when The Village Screen shows adventure films inside Peak Cavern cave.
Tickets have sold fast, but there is still time for those aged 16-plus to grab a place to watch The Lost Boys on June 6, or Batman Returns on June 8.
To add to the enjoyment, there will be lovely local street food, a fully stocked bar with craft ales form Thornbridge Brewery, and live entertainment.
This is Village Screen’s third year at the Peak Cavern and an incredible opportunity to view a cinematic classic inside a magnificent setting.
Audiences have described it as a “truly amazing experience” with the atmosphere being “phenomenal.” All information can be found at www.thevillagegreenevents.co/cinemaevents
Standard Tickets are £16.50 for adults and £14.50 concessions. Superior tickets are £19.50/£17.50 .