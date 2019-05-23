Chance to view films within setting of a historic cave, with street food and drinks

A whole new experience is set to excite cinema goers next week, when The Village Screen shows adventure films inside Peak Cavern cave.

By Sally.Burton
Thursday, 23 May, 2019, 12:44
Village Screen cinema takeover of the Peak Cavern, Castleton

Tickets have sold fast, but there is still time for those aged 16-plus to grab a place to watch The Lost Boys on June 6, or Batman Returns on June 8.

To add to the enjoyment, there will be lovely local street food, a fully stocked bar with craft ales form Thornbridge Brewery, and live entertainment.

This is Village Screen’s third year at the Peak Cavern and an incredible opportunity to view a cinematic classic inside a magnificent setting.

Audiences have described it as a “truly amazing experience” with the atmosphere being “phenomenal.” All information can be found at www.thevillagegreenevents.co/cinemaevents

Standard Tickets are £16.50 for adults and £14.50 concessions. Superior tickets are £19.50/£17.50 .