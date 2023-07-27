Over 200 people have already thrown their hats in the ring.

Graves Animal Farm in Sheffield is offering the public a chance to name their two “gorgeous” Pygmy goat kids.

The winner will be invited to meet the pair and their mum, Caramac, and could even get the chance to hug them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition is pretty steep, with over 200 suggestions already - including some classics, “Pip and Posy” and “Cookies and Cream”, as well as the somewhat less traditional “Prago and Ciao” or “G and Oats”.

Most Popular

All you need to do is go to their Facebook page, comment two names for the two “little ladies”, and like, share, and tag three friends on the post.