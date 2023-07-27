Graves Animal Farm in Sheffield is offering the public a chance to name their two “gorgeous” Pygmy goat kids.
The winner will be invited to meet the pair and their mum, Caramac, and could even get the chance to hug them.
The competition is pretty steep, with over 200 suggestions already - including some classics, “Pip and Posy” and “Cookies and Cream”, as well as the somewhat less traditional “Prago and Ciao” or “G and Oats”.
All you need to do is go to their Facebook page, comment two names for the two “little ladies”, and like, share, and tag three friends on the post.
Get your names in over the weekend, as farmers will be choosing the winning options on Monday, July 31.