Chatty Man Alan Carr is part of the cast for Celebrity Traitors 👀📺

Alan Carr is in the cast of Celebrity Traitors.

Chatty Man has signed up for the BBC spin-off.

But where have you seen him before?

One of British TV’s most recognisable faces has stepped through the doors of the Traitors Castle for its all-star spin-off. Alan Carr is among the 18 celebs who are taking part in the BBC reality show.

Chatty Man himself is one of the initial group of traitors on the inaugural season of Celebrity Traitors. He is joined by icons of the big and small screen, Olympic legends, and pop-stars.

Who is Alan Carr on Celebrity Traitors?

Comedian and TV favourite Alan Carr will be bringing his unique brand of wit to the Traitors Castle. You may know him best from his show Chatty Man as well as appearing on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Out of the 18 names who have been signed up for the first ever season of Celebrity Traitors, Alan Carr is probably one that needs no introduction. He has been a fixture on the TV for years now - and is a personal favourite in my house!

You may remember his talk show Alan Carr Chatty Man which ran for years on Channel 4. In more recent years he has been a regular judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and also hosts Interior Design Masters.

He is set to be in the cast of the second series of LOL: Last One Laughing early next year.

Speaking ahead of the show, Alan said: “Well people have asked, would you like to be a Traitor? And the answer is, I don't know. I'm fascinated to know how I would cope with it if I was.

“I'm not known for my poker face, but you've just got to adapt. I'm indecisive, and that's the problem. But I think that's probably good because I’d say it’s best to have an open mind. If I'm a Traitor, I’ll try to murder as many people as possible.

“If I'm a Faithful, I'll try and catch those Traitors. Whichever side, I think you can’t help but get sucked in. It becomes your world and that's the part that I'm quite looking forward to, the routine of it and just being fully immersed in it.”

