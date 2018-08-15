Celebrity chefs served up for Barnsley's Flavours Food Festival 2018

Celebrity chefs including Michelin award-winning Jean-Christophe Novelli and other TV stars will cook up tasty treats at Elsecar’s annual Flavours Food Festival in Barnsley.

The family-friendly weekend long event - Saturday and Sunday, October 20 and 21 - will feature live cookery demonstrations, 50 food and drink producers, street entertainers, performance artists, live music into the evening and more at Elsecar Heritage Centre.

TICKETS: Entry is just £5 per person, with children under 14s free to attend with an adult. Buy searching Flavours Food Festival on eventbrite.co.uk and for more on Facebook visit bit.ly/flavoursfoodfest2018.

Visitors will also be encouraged to explore the original Earl Fitzwilliam's Workshops, now converted into a series of independent shops, antique centre, play area and quaint cafes.

Chef Jean-Christophe Novelli will meet fans and host two 45 minute cooking demos on the opening day, when he will showcase a selection of his recipes which people can recreate at home.

Hosting four cookery demonstrations of their own over the two-day festival will be TV stars the Pigott Brothers, runners-up in the final of 2017’s The Great Family Cooking Showdown on BBC2, plus Indian food expert Mira Manek.

Novelli , a five AA Rosette chef ,began his career aged 14 as a baker in his home town of Arras, Northern France. His life changed in 1983 when he arrived in Great Britain and spent a year taking care of Keith Floyd’s pub, The Maltsters.

In 1996 he opened four restaurants in London and began his internationally based mini-empire. He said: “I’m so excited to be coming to the fabulous Flavours Food Festival, set in the wonderful historic village of Elsecar this autumn. I will be holding two demonstrations in the cookery theatre on Saturday 20 October and meeting some of the stall-holders and visitors. I hope the people of Yorkshire will come and say hello.”

Matthew, Samuel, and Edward, TV's Pigott Brothers, are masters of meat and outdoor cookery - influenced by cuisines from all over the world. They impressed judges of The Great Family Cooking Showdown with their bold flavours and dishes such as Jerk Chicken Kebabs and Baked Beans with Bubble and Squeak Hash Browns.

New voice in Indian food and wellness Mira Manek will be joining the Pigott Brothers for the full weekend festival.

Mira champions healthier ways of eating and takes her inspiration from the traditional vegetarian and vegan recipes of her mother and grandmother, who are from the Gujarati region of India.

From chilli kick grain bowls and masala grilled aubergines to saffron muesli, Mira’s food is colourful, fragrant and full of flavour. She also uses spices for their healing properties, with recipes including detox cumin water and fennel seed smoothies. Many of her favourite recipes are collected in her cookbook Saffron Soul.

The Flavours Food Festival will feature live music acts from rock and pop to blues and indie, with entertainment into the evening alongside a wide selection of craft ale, prosecco, cocktails and street food. Saturday night headliners TFI the 90’s will play through to 9pm.

Other acts appearing over the weekend, with more to be announced, include Twenty-Eighth Club, Laura Kelly, Jade Helliwell, Keiran La Fox and Megan Blackburn

Pigott Brothers,runners-up in the final of 2017s The Great Family Cooking Showdown on BBC2

The festival is now in its third year at its unique historical site at Elsecar, just two miles from junction 36 of the M1.

Coun Roy Miller, Cabinet spokesperson for Place at Barnsley Council, said: “We are delighted to welcome a Michelin star chef of Jean-Christophe Novelli‘s calibre to Barnsley and look forward to seeing what exciting dishes he will be serving up on the day.

“Last year’s festival was extremely popular, and we are certain that this year will be even better. With an array of family-friendly entertainment sitting alongside live music, foodie fun and free parking it promises to be a great day out for all the family."