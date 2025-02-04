Who is favourite to Celebrity Bear Hunt? Netflix show odds for Strictly star, Ted Lasso actor and Una Healy

Published 4th Feb 2025

Bookies have named a favourite to win Celebrity Bear Hunt 👀

Netflix is about to drop its star-studded new reality show - Celebrity Bear Hunt. It boasts a cast including a Strictly Come Dancing favourite, a former England rugby player and a pop star.

It is due to arrive on the streaming service on Wednesday (February 5) - with the release time revealed. Holly Willoughby is hosting the show alongside Bear Grylls - take a first look.

Gambling.com has issued odds on the winner ahead of the launch of the show this week. And a clear favourite has emerged - as well as a star who is backed to be eliminated first.

Gambling.com has the former Tennis star as the favourite to leave the show first. He is 1/3 to be the first person to be eliminated from the Netflix show.

1. Boris Becker - favourite for first elimination

| Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for Laureus Photo: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for Laureus

The TV presenter and interior designer has the longest odds to win on Gambling.com. They have him at 10/1 to be the winner of Celebrity Bear Hunt - while he is also 11/10 to be the first elimination.

2. Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen - 10/1 to win

| Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Kate Moss’ sister is not one of the favourites to win Celebrity Bear Hunt. Gambling.com has her at 8/1 to be victorious in the Netflix show.

3. Lottie Moss - 8/1 to win

| Gerald Matzka/Getty Images Photo: Gerald Matzka/Getty Images

Rapper and TV personality - known for his show Big Zuu's Big Eats has long odds to win Celebrity Bear Hunt. Gambling.com has him at 6/1 to win the Netflix show.

4. Big Zuu - 6/1 to win

| James D. Morgan/Getty Images for P&O Cruises Photo: James D. Morgan/Getty Images for P&O Cruises

