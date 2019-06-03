Celebration of life cut short by bombing
A moving, funny play about one of the victims of the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing comes to the Crucible Studio, Sheffield next Thursday (June 13).
By Julia Armstrong
Monday, 03 June, 2019, 13:27
Manchester-based Hope Theatre Company’s show #BeMoreMartyn: The Boy with the Deirdre Tattoo, looks at the life of Martyn, one of 22 victims. Kelly Brewster from Sheffield was also killed.
The play is based on interviews with eight of Martyn’s closest friends, looking at his life and celebrating his most popular online videos.
Coronation Street star Sue Nicholls (Audrey Roberts) and Pop Idol winner Michelle McManus are among the celebrities that feature in their stories.
Theatre company artistic direc-tor Adam Zane said: “We want to celebrate Martyn’s zest for life and his huge personality. He had a unique talent for friendship and that’s something audiences take away with them.”