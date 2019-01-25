Catfish and The Bottlemen announce Sheffield FlyDSA Arena date

Chart-topping Welsh indie rockers Catfish and the Bottlemen have announced a UK tour including a date at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena on Tuesday, May 7.

BUY TICKETS: Sheffield tickets, priced £26.32 to £31.92, go on general sale on Friday, February 1, at 10am. Call 0114 256 5656 or visit www.flydsaarena.co.uk.

Arena bosses are expecting it to sell fast, with a limit of four ticket sales per person and anti-ticket tour measures, with the lead booker to present photo ID at the gig for entry of all their tickets purchased. Full details at www.flydsaarena.co.uk.The upcoming tour will promote Catfish and The Bottlemen’s third album, The Balance, set for release on Friday, April 26, 2019.

The band played to a sold out crowd at Sheffield's Don Valley Bowl - the outdoor event area next to the Arena - in 2017.

In a rush of confirmations following the successful release of new single, Longshot, earlier this month, the new album release will be closely followed by a run of live shows across UK and Europe this Spring.

New songs from the 11-track album will feature in a 12-show run that kicks off in Galway, the Republic of Ireland.

The newly announced arena dates throughout the UK will offer disappointed fans, who missed out on their imminent and sold out arena dates this February, another chance to get to see them live.

The band, formed in Llandudno in 2007 and their debut album, The Balcony, reached number 10 in the UK albums chart, achieving platinum status.

The band have toured in South America, Japan, UK, Europe, North America, and Australia and have featured in a number of festivals including Lollapalooza, Glastonbury, Latitude, Community festival, Reading and Leeds, T in the Park, Governors Ball and Bonnaroo.

They won a Brit Award for British Breakthrough act in 2016- the year they released their second album, The Ride, which wet to the top of the charts and has sold 100,000 copies in the UK.

The guarded four-piece have remained tight-lipped during the recording sessions for their new album, but now offer further insights into the new material set to soundtrack their journey onto yet bigger stages.

In the breaks between electrifying outdoor and festival shows in 2018, Van McCann (vocals, guitars), Johnny Bond (guitars), Robert ‘Bob’ Hall (drums) and Benji Blakeway (bass) retreated with Irish producer, Jacknife Lee, to carefully craft The Balance over a 12-month period.

Recorded in seclusion at two locations: Grouse Lodge, in Moate, Republic of Ireland, and The Chapel in the countryside of East Lincolnshire, the band lived and breathed the album while residing together in rural isolation. The album was mixed by Craig Silvey.

“We loved living in the same place,” says McCann.

“We were staying there the whole time, so we were waking up around each other and working until we needed to go to bed. Jacknife was always up. He was the first up and the last awake. It’s good when you’re completely engulfed in recording in a place like that, living together, because every day and all day it was about the songs. We had fun too; they were the funniest album sessions we’ve done.”

Further to the album name and familiar, one-word song titling, the creative bridge between 2014’s platinum-certified debut, The Balcony and its gold follow up, The Ride, has been reinforced by Catfish returning to San Francisco-based, graphic artist, Tim Lahan to provide cover artwork for a third time.

The playful, monochromatic line drawing of a drinking toucan provides observers with no shortage of mystery to unravel as to the artwork’s inspirations and significance.

Practically of no fixed abode due to constant touring, the band remains locked onto the intense shared live experience as theirs and their fans’ natural domain.

Catfish and The Bottlemen have also announced their first return to the USA since their nationwide stadium jaunt with Green Day finished in the autumn of 2017, with a new, 15-date US tour opening in Indianapolis in mid-March.

The full list of freshly booked dates is as follows:

Sun 28 Apr Galway, Leisureland

Tue 30 Apr Dublin, The Olympia Theatre

Thu 2 May Brighton, Brighton Centre

Sat 4 May Coventry, Ericsson Indoor Arena

Sun 5 May Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Tue 7 May Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

Wed 8 May Manchester, Manchester Arena

Mon 13 May Madrid, La Riviera

Tue 14 May Barcelona, Razzmatazz

Thu 16 May Milan, Alcatraz

Sat 18 May Berlin, Huxleys Neue Welt

Mon 20 May Amsterdam, Melkweg

