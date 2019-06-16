Cast confirmed for Everybody's Talking About Jamie movie, with filming set to begin in Sheffield later this month
Richard E. Grant, Sharon Horgan and Sarah Lancaster are among the actors who have been cast in the movie of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, which will begin filming in Sheffield later this month.
The film follows on from the musical’s smash hit run in the West End, and tells the story of 16-year-old Jamie New who lives on a council estate in Sheffield and dreams of becoming a drag queen.
Film 4 has now confirmed that Recent Academy Award nominee Richard E. Grant will play former drag queen and Jamie’s mentor Hugo with BAFTA nominee Sharon Horgan as Jamie’s teacher Miss Hedge and BAFTA winner Sarah Lancashire as his mother, Margaret.
Shobna Gulati, from the original stage cast, will reprise her role of Ray.
Filming is set to begin in Sheffield on Monday, June 24.
Inspired by the BBC documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16 the stage production originated at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, before it was picked up by Nimax Theatres and transferred to London’s West End, where it continues its highly-successful run.
The film is produced by Mark Herbert and Peter Carlton for Warp Films, and New Regency’s Arnon Milchan. Executive producers are Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer for New Regency and Daniel Battsek and Ollie Madden for Film4, who developed the project alongside Warp Films. The film will be released worldwide via 20th Century Fox.
After receiving over 3000 applications from the open casting call, newcomer Max Harwood was cast in the title role of Jamie New. Harwood, a 21 year old from Basingstoke is currently studying at Urdang Academy in London.
Following a year’s search for Jamie’s classmates via regional casting calls and outreach, 20 young locals from Yorkshire and the surrounding regions have been cast.
Director of Photography is Chris Ross with costumes by Guy Speranza and hair and make-up by Nadia Stacey (BAFTA winner for The Favourite). Janey Levick is Production Designer.