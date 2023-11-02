It’s 2010 in Sheffield. You’re on a sweaty dance floor at a new bar called SAWA. The sounds of local DJ and producer Pedram are making the windows and your ribcage rattle... and you’ve just paid £10 for 3 drinks. You’re at Cargo, one of Sheffield’s most beloved club nights and the party is in full swing...

Mark Reed, co-founder of Cargo

Cargo club nights, started in 2006 by Mark Reed, James Maplepeck and Ryan Johnson, “pushed the envelope” of Sheffield’s electronic music scene.

In 2020, the Cargo brothers tragically lost Mark, are coming together once again tomorrow night (November 3) to host a reunion in his memory, and raise funds for CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Co-founder James Maplepeck said: ‘We really felt that there was only one way to honour the life of Mark who gave us so much during his short time with Cargo.

Most Popular

Cargo crew, left to right, Chris Moore, Daniel Whyles, James Maplebeck & Paul Growns

“Without Mark, there would be no Cargo which has made so many memories for hundreds of Sheffield clubbers over the years.

“It will be a poignant way to remember Mark’s contribution to Sheffield and signifies a moment in time that helped grow the electronic music scene in the city - which we are very proud to say has laid the foundations for what it is today’.

Cargo hosted the Sheffield debuts of electronic artists Kerri Chandler, Deetron and Axel Boman.

Cargo Reunion will be held at Bal Fashions on Friday (November 3), from 11pm to 4am, with DJs Kassian and GrowMore.