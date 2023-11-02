News you can trust since 1887
Noughties Sheffield club night Cargo returns in memory of “sorely missed” founder with all proceeds to CALM

It’s 2010 in Sheffield. You’re on a sweaty dance floor at a new bar called SAWA. The sounds of local DJ and producer Pedram are making the windows and your ribcage rattle... and you’ve just paid £10 for 3 drinks. You’re at Cargo, one of Sheffield’s most beloved club nights and the party is in full swing...

By Chloe Aslett
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 18:14 GMT
Mark Reed, co-founder of CargoMark Reed, co-founder of Cargo
Mark Reed, co-founder of Cargo

Cargo club nights, started in 2006 by Mark Reed, James Maplepeck and Ryan Johnson, “pushed the envelope” of Sheffield’s electronic music scene.

In 2020, the Cargo brothers tragically lost Mark, are coming together once again tomorrow night (November 3) to host a reunion in his memory, and raise funds for CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably).

Co-founder James Maplepeck said: ‘We really felt that there was only one way to honour the life of Mark who gave us so much during his short time with Cargo. 

    Cargo crew, left to right, Chris Moore, Daniel Whyles, James Maplebeck & Paul GrownsCargo crew, left to right, Chris Moore, Daniel Whyles, James Maplebeck & Paul Growns
    Cargo crew, left to right, Chris Moore, Daniel Whyles, James Maplebeck & Paul Growns

    “Without Mark, there would be no Cargo which has made so many memories for hundreds of Sheffield clubbers over the years.

    “It will be a poignant way to remember Mark’s contribution to Sheffield and signifies a moment in time that helped grow the electronic music scene in the city - which we are very proud to say has laid the foundations for what it is today’.

    Cargo hosted the Sheffield debuts of electronic artists Kerri Chandler, Deetron and Axel Boman.

    Cargo Reunion will be held at Bal Fashions on Friday (November 3), from 11pm to 4am, with DJs Kassian and GrowMore.

    All proceeds from the £5 entry fee will go directly to CALM. 

