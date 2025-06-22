Catch the biggest highlights from Capital’s Summertime Ball on TV this weekend 😍

ITV is showing highlights from Summertime Ball 2025.

If you missed the concert - you can catch some of the performances.

But what time will it be on TV this weekend?

The sound of summer is here and you’ll be able to enjoy it from the comfort of your own home this weekend. All of the best moments from Capital’s Summertime Ball will be coming to a TV near you in just a few hours.

Huge names from the music world took to the stage at Wembley Stadium last Sunday (June 15). If you weren’t lucky enough to secure tickets to attend in person, you will get a chance to catch up on the performances today (June 22).

But how exactly can you see the highlights? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Capital’s Summertime Ball on TV?

Busted and McFly at Capital's Summertime Ball | John Phillips/Getty Images

ITV has been showing highlights from the concert at Wembley Stadium each summer for the last few years. It usually comes a week or so after the event itself takes place.

Capital’s Summertime Ball can be listened to live on the radio on the day. However, highlights from the concert are set to be broadcast on TV this evening (June 22).

ITV’s coverage will live from 5.30pm and it is expected to run until approximately 7pm. It means there will be around 90 minutes of highlights from artists such as Mariah Carey, Will Smith and more.

The preview, via Radio Times, reads: “Jordan North, Sian Welby and Chris Stark present highlights from the concert at Wembley Stadium, featuring artists including Mariah Carey, Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff, Benson Boone, Tate McRae, Lola Young, KSI, Renee Rapp, Busted vs McFly and more.”

How to watch Capital’s Summertime Ball on TV?

It will be live on ITV1/ STV and the associated HD channels this evening. You can also watch it via ITVX and STV Player.

The programme will feature highlights from last week’s performances - to give you a taste of the action at Wembley Stadium.

