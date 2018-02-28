Bruno Major over the moon to support Sam Smith at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

A Song For Every Moon star Bruno Major really is over the moon - he will support superstar Sam Smith on his UK tour which kicks off at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena on March 20.

TICKETS: Prices are £32, £43.20 and £56.64, my include booking fees, buy in person, online at www.flydsaarena.co.uk or call 0114 256 5656

It follows Major's own current fully sold-out tour of the US - performing tracks from his acclaimed songbook project, A Song For Every Moon - which saw him record and release a song every full moon for a year.

Smith will embark on his biggest headline shows to date on his The Thrill Of It All Tour.

Major is guest for 13 dates which wind up with two sold out nights at London’s O2 Arena in April. Lewis Capaldi will then join Smith for two further nights at the O2 before heading out across Europe.

Singer songwriter Major will be busy with his own UK and Ireland headline tour which culminates at a sold-out Village Underground on May 9. Ticket links are listed below.

He splices classic singer-songwriter confessionals with sleek modern electronic production, girding the entire enterprise with hints of soul.

Based in Camden, London, Major was trained as a classical guitarist and released a live EP - appropriately called Live EP - in 2014.

He first received widespread attention in 2016, with his new song every month for a year, a project that extended into 2017.

Major accompanied this steady stream of digital singles with regular live appearances across London. The songs are now available together as the collection, A Song for Every Moon.

BRUNO MAJOR 2018 - LIVE DATES

SAM SMITH SUPPORT

20th March – FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

21st March – Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

23rd March – Hydro, Glasgow

27th March – Arena, Manchester

28th March – Arena, Manchester

30th March – 3Arena, Dublin

31st March – 3 Arena, Dublin

3rd April – Genting Arena, Birmingham

4th April - Genting Arena, Birmingham

6th April - O2 Arena, London

7th April – O2 Arena, London

HEADLINE TOUR

28th April – Empire, Belfast

29th April – Workman’s Club, Dublin

1st May – Broadcast, Glasgow

3rd May – Exchange, Bristol

4th May – Institute 3, Birmingham

7th May – Bodega, Nottingham

8th May – Deaf Institute, Manchester

9th May – Village Underground, London

