Britney after show dream gig for impersonator Lauren Faye Moss

Pinch me Baby One More Time...Britney Spears impersonator Lauren Faye Moss has landed a dream gig performing at a party after the real superstar's show in Yorkshire.

Lauren, aged 30, a now healthy 10st 4lbs, revealed she dropped the weight because she wanted to look like the singing legend then realised she also sings like her.

Now after scores of tribute shows - also impersonating the likes of Madonna, Lady Gaga, Shania Twain and Jennifer Lopez - she hopes she could end up singing Opps I Did It Again for the real Britney.

The chart-topping star is at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Friday, August 17.

Sheffield born Lauren, now living in Mansfield, has been booked to perform her Britney tribute act at the after show party at the town's L'amour Cabaret Bar Westborough.

She said: "I've been told Britney might even turn up. If she does it would be awesome to get a selfie with here and to tell her how she inspired me to lose nine stones.

"She was was my inspiration - I was obsessed with looking like here.

"I'm not a nervous person, but I am excited about this. I do the tribute shows e very weekend, I can do them in my sleep.But singing Britney songs for Britney would be something else."

Lauren, no stranger to rubbing shoulders with the famous, has provided backing vocals for Donny Osmond, Bryan Adams, Gary Barlow, Nicole Scherzinger, Spice Girl Geri Halliwell and comedian Peter Kay - working with Sheffield producer pal Eliot Kennedy.

Lauren Faye Moss is to release her own original album

Now she is set to release her own album of country rock inspired original songs later this year.

She told how she gained weight as a child and was bullied due to a hips problem. It affected the way she walked and resulted in her having limited mobility.

Aged 19 she weighed 19 and a half stone when she appeared on reality TV show, How do you solve a problem like Maria? The sight of herself prompted her to lose the weight.

Two years ago she also underwent a hip replacement and is waiting for the other to be replaced. But it has given her a new ease of life on stage.

Lauren, the female half of the country duo Chaplin, who will be travelling to Nashville later in the year. said: "I remember watching Britney and thinking I wanted to look like that. It was my drive for losing weight and keeping healthy.

"I've been singing since I was four. And although I do all the tribute work, I'm looking forward to releasing my own material later this year. It'sd all recorded. We're just looking to get it out there."

