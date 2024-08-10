Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A huge free visitor trail and programme of fun activities inspired by the nation’s favourite bricks has arrived in Sheffield for this year’s Bricktropolis.

An African lion made up of thousands of bricks, a crocodile, a monkey and an entire LEGO experience for children and adults is in place until August 18.

The theme this year is ‘on safari’, so people taking part can spot intricate animal models on their expeditions around the city centre.

Sheffield Business Improvement District organises the Bricktropolis event, which is now in its fourth year and brings around 25,000 people into the city centre.

There are 17 wild animal brick models going on display, including a Bengal tiger located inside Primark on The Moor. A zebra, kangaroo and a lion can also be seen by families, along with a collection of baby animals.

A LEGO Bengal tiger is part of the Bricktropolis safari. | Submit

Families who find all of the models using the official £1 trail map can even enter a competition to win tickets including travel and accommodation to LEGOLAND Windsor.

Meanwhile, there will be free building activities in place at Sheffield Cathedral and the Builder’s Brew cafe opposite.

Diane Jarvis, head of business operations, said: “Sheffield Bricktropolis is a fantastic way to attract residents and new visitors alike into the city centre. It’s an opportunity to get active with the family and explore different parts of the city.

“The trail also supports our visitor economy as people spend money in our local businesses.

Baby lions in creche at Atkinsons store | Bricktropolis

“It’s a great full day out for families and people of all ages, providing a chance for them to see some of the many exciting changes taking place in Sheffield city centre.

“As well as our trail and fringe activities, there’s plenty to see and do for a great family day out including Pounds Park and Sheffield by the Seaside, where we will have a bricks on the beach feature.”

At the new Pennine Five offices, there is a dedicated ‘selfie zone’ featuring the African lion and a safari Jeep.

Jeremy Hughes, director at RBH Properties, said: “We are incredibly proud to be an associate sponsor for this year’s Sheffield Bricktropolis.

Bricktropolis

“We’re really excited to host part of the event at Pennine Five as we continue to open up this part of the city to the public. We’ve designed our brand-new plaza to be both an accessible and inclusive environment for the people of Sheffield.

“Being able to host two amazing LEGO models, including the breathtaking king of the jungle gives us a fantastic opportunity to showcase the plaza.”

To take part, go to the Sheffield BID offices, next to the Winter Garden on Surrey Street, to collect a trail map for a £1 fee which includes entry into the prize draw.

Alternatively, a free map can be downloaded from the website, www.sheffieldbricktropolis.com, where you can also find details about fringe events and other offers.