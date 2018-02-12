BREAKING: Stereophonics, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Craig David’s TS5 to headline Sheffield's Tramlines music festival

Rock superstars Stereophonics, Oasis founder Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and hip hop R&B star Craig David’s TS5 will headline Sheffield's Tramlines 2018 music festival, it has been announced.

The 10th anniversary birthday party - for the first time at its new 40,000 capacity home at Hillsborough Park will also feature chart toppers Blossoms, hip hop trio De La Soul, singer songwriter Jake Bugg, plus Sheffield chart stars Reverend And The Makers and The Sherlocks.

Sheffield's latest hotly tipped Radio 1 stars Redfaces and Bang Bang Romeo are playing.

Also announced are Stefflon Don, Mabel, The Magic Gang, Coasts, Pale Waves, Gengahr, The Orielles, Neon Waltz, Naaz, Bobbi Lewis, Mullally, Stereo Honey, Wulfman Fury, Patawawa, The Seamonsters, Mr Motivator, Rhythm Of The 90s and many more to come.

Featuring household names from the worlds of indie, rock and roll, garage, rap, pop and hip hop, bosses say Tramlines boasts its biggest, broadest and best line-up of musical talent yet, while remaining one of the best-value for money city festivals anywhere in the country.

Tramlines, which was previously held at various locations around the city, will now be based at Hillsborough Park - with four different stages and a wider than ever before range of entertainment including pop-up cinema, comedy lineup, special treats from Sheffield’s local breweries, a kids and family area and much more.

Evolving and growing each year, bosses say the size of the new location has given them the opportunity to roll out extra entertainment that makes it as all-encompassing as any traditional, greenfield festival.

The new site includes four stages with one hosted by iconic local venue the Leadmill and curated on the Sunday by The Rev Jon McClure, an all new Library Stage offering contemporary live performances from a variety of emerging talent, and a bigger than ever Into The Trees area with a wealth of kids and family friendly entertainment throughout the day and a plethora of party DJs by evening.

Remaining true to its initial vision of being as musically diverse as possible, the tenth Tramlines does so once more by mixing emerging heroes with internationally celebrated acts from a wide range of genres.

Stereophonics

Friday’s headliners, Stereophonics, with a reputation as one of the best live bands from Great Britain are still riding high off the success of their latest album, Scream Above the Sounds. Current single Taken A Tumble finds the band in fine form and guaranteed to be a highlight of the festival.

Saturday is headlined by ex-Oasis legend Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, a band who continue to fly the flag for British rock and roll around the world with smart songwriting and huge hooks.

Sunday sees R&B comeback king Craig David’s TS5 headline. Akin to a live dubplate clash complete with Craig David on the decks as well as the Master Of Ceremonies with his speed-rapping skills, last seen briefly when he wowed 15,000 people at the packed Meadowhall Christmas Live charity concert last year.

Other acts featured in the first announcement include Manchester rockers Blossoms, mixing up indie, synth pop, alt and psychedelic rock with their thrilling live show, and flower-power hip-hop legends, De La Soul, who are still one of the most influential groups in the scene more than 20 years after first emerging.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds

Music fans will also get the retro-soul stylings of chart topper Jake Bugg, local band turned international stars Reverend And The Makers, and the witty lyrics of rapper Stefflon Don,

Providing a platform for tomorrow’s musical stars, the 2018 lineup includes South Yorkshire four piece The Sherlocks, singer Mabel – daughter of Neneh Cherry and Massive Attack record producer Cameron McVey – NME favourites The Magic Gang, quirk-pop soloist Naaz, pop soul youngster Mullally, plus plenty of rock and indie from Pale Waves, Coasts, Gengahr and Stereo Honey.

Tramlines, promising a diverse and memorable weekend, will open its site earlier than previous years, kick starting the day with some 90s nostalgia in the form of the Lycra clad Mr Motivator and the party starting Rhythm of The 90s.

Thousands of tickets have already been sold and are now on fourth release, but remain at £59 plus booking fee for a weekend ticket, covering all three days.

More additions to the line up are yet to be announced.

Craig David

Previous big names to have played Tramlines include The Libertines, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Sister Sledge, Olly Murs, The Charlatans, Public Enemy, Basement Jaxx, Dizzee Rascal, The Coral, All Saints, Kano, Metronomy, The Cribs, Kelis, Primal Scream, Toots and The Maytals and Reverend and the Makers.

For more about Tramlines 2018 - and tickets - visit www.tramlines.org.uk.

De La Soul

Reverend and the Makers