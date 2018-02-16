BREAKING: James Arthur to play Yorkshire venue this summer

James Arthur is well and truly back, on top of his game and ready to play a headline gig at Scarborough Open Air Theatre this summer.

The man behind such worldwide hits as ‘Impossible’ and ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’ is bringing his stunning live show to Europe’s largest open-air theatre on Thursday July 26.

Tickets go on sale at 9am Wednesday February 21 via www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com

James is riding high following the huge success of his 2016 album 'Back From The Edge' which catapulted him back to the top of the charts and led to a string of sold-out live shows.

It is just five years since the Middlesbrough-born singer/songwriter became an overnight star when he won ITV’s X Factor. His debut single 'Impossible' became a worldwide hit – selling more than three million copies and hitting No.1 in 50 countries.

He was nominated for a Brit Award and his self-titled debut album, featuring the single 'You’re Nobody Until Somebody Loves You' and collaborations with Naughty Boy and Emeli Sandé, was certified Gold in the UK and sold 400,000 copies worldwide.

After taking two years away from the limelight, James returned in 2016 with his sensational Platinum-selling follow-up album 'Back From The Edge'.

First single 'Say You Won't Let Go' fired him back to the top of the UK charts – staying at No.1 for three weeks – while the album also hit top spot and won glowing reviews from fans, peers and critics alike.

His new material added a rich, mature, often confessional, quality to the raw passion and unique voice he showcased so wonderfully on his debut. Together with the smash hit 'Say You Won't Let Go', 'Back From The Edge' included such wondrous tracks ‘Sermon’, featuring rapper Shotty Horroh, ‘Safe Inside’ and ‘Trainwreck’, which James later described as "one of the best songs I’ve ever recorded."

And last year James – who picked up two more Brit Award nominations in 2017 – capped his triumphant comeback by embarking on his first ever UK arena tour.

His Scarborough OAT show is presented by Cuffe and Taylor. Director Peter Taylor said: “James is one of the most in demand singer/songwriters in the UK today and we are delighted to be bringing him to the Yorkshire coast this summer.

“His live shows are fantastic, full of emotion, great music and, of course, feature one of British music’s most unmistakable and unique voices. This is going to be some night!”

James Arthur join a fantastic line-up at Scarborough OAT this summer which includes Britney Spears, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Emeli Sandé, Lionel Richie, Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra’s Ibiza Classics, Texas, Nile Rodgers and CHIC, Bastille, Il Divo, Gary Barlow, The Script, Steps and Alfie Boe.

