Seventies punk icons Boomtown Rats have announced a Sheffield gig for the new year.

The group, whose number ones included Rat Trap and I Don’t Like Mondays were big names in the late 70s, with singer Bob Geldof going on play a major role in setting up the Band Aid charity in the 1980s in response to a famine in Africa.

The group has included Sheffield on a national tour, and is set to play City Hall on Friday, October 24, 2025.

They will play the Oval Hall.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.

Boomtown Rats are set to play City Hall. Photo: Stu Norton | National World

City Hall said in a statement: “The Boomtown Rats are a trailblazing rock / new wave band that emerged in the late 1970s, renowned for their raw energy, thought-provoking lyrics, and ability to reinvent themselves across decades.

“Formed in 1975 in Dún Laoghaire, Ireland, the band was founded by Bob Geldof (vocals), Garry Roberts (guitar), Johnnie Fingers (keyboards), Pete Briquette (bass), Gerry Cott (guitar), and Simon Crowe (drums).

“The first-ever UK number one single Rat Trap, from an Irish Band found international acclaim, alongside hits including the iconic I Don’t Like Mondays" which topped charts around the world.

“Sir Bob’s activism took centre stage with the monumental Live Aid concert in 1985. The Boomtown Rats disbanded in 1986, then after three decades, reunited in 2013, reintroducing their catalogue to a new generation.”

The current line up is Bob Geldof (Vocals/Guitar), Pete Briquette (Bass/Synths/Vocals), Simon Crowe (Drums/Vocals), Paul Cuddeford (Guitar/Vocals), Darren Beale (Guitar/Vocals), Alan Dunn (Keys Vocals).

City Hall has been one of Sheffield’s most famous music venues over the years, having been the scene of shows by high profile acts including The Beatles and the Rolling Stones in the 1960s, and many other big names since.