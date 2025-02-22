But there are so many more reasons to feel grateful for living in Sheffield, from the great and ever-expanding food and drink scene to the spectacular countryside and range of outdoor activities.
We’ve put together a list of just nine of the best things about living in Sheffield, but it was hard to restrict it to that few.
This is why we think Sheffield is the best city in which to live in the UK, and why it’s little surprise so many students choose to set down roots here after experiencing all it has to offer.
What do you like best about living in Sheffield?
1. Amazing street art
Sheffield is home to an amazing array of extraordinary street art, from Pete McKee's The Snog, on the side of Fagan's pub, to Phlegm's otherwordly black-and-white creations and this huge mural by Peachzz celebrating Sheffield's wildlife, on the side of the Cubo office block overlooking Pound's Park in the city centre. There's a handy guide to some of the best pieces at https://streetartsheffield.com/ | National World Photo: Dean Atkins
2. Great pubs and excellent beer
Sheffield has been dubbed the 'real ale capital of the world' due to its plethora of independent breweries and the variety of excellent beers they produce. There are plenty of pubs at which to enjoy those fine drinks, including the Kelham Island Tavern, pictured, which has twice been named the best pub in Britain. | National World Photo: Dean Atkins
3. Quirky venues
Sheffield has some brilliantly quirky venues where you can indulge your passion for everything from board games and Lego to reptiles. Among them is the popular Treehouse Board Game Café, on Boston Street, just outside the city centre, with a library of more than 800 board games to choose from, and a good selection of homemade food, great coffee and craft beer on draft. It has an average rating of 4.9/5 from more than 1,400 reviews. | National World Photo: Scott Merrylees
4. Live Music
Sheffield punches well above its weight when it comes to producing great bands and musicians, from Def Leppard to Pulp and the Arctic Monkeys, pictured playing at Hillsborough Park. Sheffield Arena attracts some huge names but there are lots of smaller live music venues around the city where you can catch the next big thing before they are famous. | National World Photo: Dean Atkins
