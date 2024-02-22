The line-up of artists coming to Sheffield in 2024 is looking spectacular, with more to be announced for festivals like Tramlines and Bassfest as we near summer.

Some have sold out already, but thanks to official re-sale sites through organisations such as Ticketmaster and See Tickets, this does not mean it is too late to go.

Hundreds of incredible artists will be gracing Sheffield this year across a huge range of venues. Here are some of the artists coming to Utilita Arena Sheffield, Sheffield City Hall, and O2 Academy Sheffield (assuming it reopens), as well as the festivals taking place in the months to come.

James Arthur (Utilita Arena, March 8) James is one of the world's biggest streaming artists, with over 38 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone. 'Say You Won't Let Go' became his breakthrough hit in the US.

10cc (Sheffield City Hall, March 16) 50 years on from their debut album, art pop and soft rock icons 10cc are embarking on an extensive nationwide tour. They have eleven Top 10 hits to their name, including three No 1 singles - Rubber Bullets, Dreadlock Holiday and the ubiquitous I'm Not In Love.

Declan McKenna (O2 Academy, March 29) Declan McKenna is returning to Sheffield's O2 academy with a headline tour in support of his third album, What Happened To The Beach?, the follow up to Declan's acclaimed second album, Zeros, which debuted in the UK album chart at Number 2.