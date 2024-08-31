Battle of Britain Memorial Flight: How to watch Lancaster Bomber flypast near Sheffield this weekend
A Lancaster Bomber is scheduled to fly over Chatsworth House and its grounds this Sunday, September 1.
The flypast is due to take place between 1.45pm and 2.15pm that afternoon, according to the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight timetable.
The flypast will take place during Chatsworth Country Fair, a huge family friendly event running from Friday, August 30 to Sunday, September 1, and featuring spectacular displays, cookery masterclasses, a vintage funfair and much more.
Chatsworth House is around 40 minutes by car from Sheffield city centre. The 218 bus also runs between Sheffield and Chatsworth House.
