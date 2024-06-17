Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two-time Ivor Novello winner Bat for Lashes starts her UK tour in Birmingham this week - her first headline shows in five years

The artist, also known as Natasha Khan, is currently touring her latest album, “The Dream of Delphi” across Europe.

Are there any last-minute tickets to catch the artist on her short UK tour this month though?

Singer/songwriter Natasha Khan, better known to fans as Bat for Lashes, kicks off her UK tour this week.

The two-time Ivor Novello winner and multi-time BRIT and Mercury Prize nominated musician arrives in Birmingham on June 18 2024, with the musician playing a clutch of shows this year including what is set to be a much-heralded performance at London’s Barbican Centre.

The performance comes a few months after the release of her latest album, “The Dream of Delphi,” out now through Decca Records, which Khan stated is dedicated to her daughter of the same name, while also focusing on “the intimacy and rawness of birthing and mothering her during a global pandemic in 2020 and the cosmic realisations I had as a human being following this experience.”

“Since becoming a mother I have noticed how desperately we all need to heal our mother's wound, heal our relationship to mother nature – our greatest mother. Our detachment from her and from the cycles, and from her understanding of the seasons of life, and therefore our own need to grow and die and process things and let go of things and work through grief and trauma, and be held emotionally to do that, as a society, as a global society, is sorely lacking.”

So - have you left it too late to pick up a ticket to see Bat for Lashes on her upcoming UK tour, and what could audience members expect to hear from the singer/songwriter; will “The Dream of Delphi” possibly be at the forefront of her setlist?

Where is Bat for Lashes performing on her 2024 UK Tour?

Bat for Lashes is set to perform at the following venues on the following dates in June 2024:

Are there tickets still available to see Bat for Lashes on her 2024 UK Tour?

Ticketmaster is advising that there are still tickets available to see Bat for Lashes on her UK tour starting this week. However, there is low availability for her performances in Birmingham, Manchester and London.

To avoid missing out, tickets are still available (for now) through Ticketmaster in the United Kingdom.

What could Bat for Lashes perform during her 2024 UK Tour?

We’d expect a fair few songs to be played from the new album - and we would be correct. Looking at Bat for Lashes performance on June 13 2024 in Helsinki, Finland as part of “The Dream for Delphi” tour, the musician performed the following set.

The Dream of Delphi

The Hunger

Mountains

Sarah

Daniel

Lilies

Feel for You

Kids in the Dark

Home (Baauer cover)

Laura