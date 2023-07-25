News you can trust since 1887
Bassfest 2023 Sheffield: How to get tickets for this weekend's electronic music festival

The festival boasts a massive lineup of more than a hundred DJ and live acts

By Chloe Aslett
Published 25th Jul 2023, 15:01 BST

Sheffield's electronic music festival Bassfest is taking place this weekend, July 29-30, bringing together some of the biggest names in bass for two days and nights of partying.

This year, the festival boasts a massive lineup of more than a hundred DJ and live acts, including Andy C, Bugzy Malone and Krept & Konan.

The festival takes place this weekendThe festival takes place this weekend
The festival takes place this weekend
    The open-air event is held at Don Valley Bowl, which is easily accessible on the tram or through the dedicated shuttle service from outside Tank. 

    Tickets are available through the official resale service on Bassfest’s website, from £59.50 for a single day or £79.50 for the weekend.

    The festival brings in visitors from all over the world, with an eclectic lineup mixing music genres including bass, dubstep, drum and bass, house, and techno.

    Bassfest is strictly 18+ and not a camping festival.

