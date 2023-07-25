The festival boasts a massive lineup of more than a hundred DJ and live acts

Sheffield's electronic music festival Bassfest is taking place this weekend, July 29-30, bringing together some of the biggest names in bass for two days and nights of partying.

This year, the festival boasts a massive lineup of more than a hundred DJ and live acts, including Andy C, Bugzy Malone and Krept & Konan.

The festival takes place this weekend

The open-air event is held at Don Valley Bowl, which is easily accessible on the tram or through the dedicated shuttle service from outside Tank.

Tickets are available through the official resale service on Bassfest’s website, from £59.50 for a single day or £79.50 for the weekend.

The festival brings in visitors from all over the world, with an eclectic lineup mixing music genres including bass, dubstep, drum and bass, house, and techno.