Barnsley Museums celebrates a record 1.2m visitors

Star Wars, the mighty Man Engine, a Teddy bears picnic and a celebrity food festival...

Exhibitions and events like these have helped to attract a record number of 1.2m visitors to Barnsley Museums' five sites in the past year, say bosses.

And today they pledged to continue the mix of educational and entertaining events and exhibitions, to encourage even more locals and out of town visitors to experience Barnsley's rich and colourful past, present and future.

Barnsley Museums, run by the council with charity fundraising support from Barnsley Museums and Heritage Trust, operates Experience Barnsley Museum and Discovery Centre, Cooper Gallery, Cannon Hall Museum Park and Gardens, Worsbrough Mill and Elsecar Heritage Centre.

Elsecar, linked with Wentworth in neighbouring Rotherham - which boasts Wentworth Woodhouse stately home and gardens - is part of a Great Places project and working together it has helped to drive up the numbers and turn the area into a tourism hot spot.

The heritage centre is based in old colliery workshops, which started life as part of the Wentworth Woodhouse estate’s industrial arm before passing into the National Coal Board.

For more information about permanent and temporary exhibitions visit www.barnsley-museums.com.

The increase in Barnsley Museums visitors has been driven by a combination of factors, say the town's tourism chiefs.

They include high profile exhibitions such as the family friendly, Bears! at The Cooper Gallery and May The Toys Be With You at Experience Barnsley as well as an action packed programme of exciting events such as Man Engine and Flavours Food Fest at Elsecar Heritage Centre and the Regency Ball at Cannon Hall.

Other reasons include featuring on national television programmes such as Countryfile, which really raised the profile of local attraction Worsbrough Mill.

Experience Barnsley

Sue Thiedeman, Head of Culture and Visitor Economy said Barnsley Museums continues to strive to attract more visitors through exciting events, exhibitions and festivals, many of which are free of charge.

She said meaningful engagement with the residents of Barnsley and interesting projects have become an integral part of the local community.

Sue said: “We are absolutely delighted to have attracted over 1.2 million visitors from Barnsley and beyond to our attractions.

"Our mission is to provide interesting events and exhibitions for all, and to really highlight how wonderful the borough is and how lucky we are to have such special places to visit.

Elsecar Heritage Centre

"To continually attract more visitors year on year is a huge achievement for Barnsley Museums and is testament to just how popular and important the venues are to the local community.”

For more information about Barnsley Museums and the exhibitions and events taking place please visit www.barnsley-museums.com

Experience Barnsley Museum and Discovery Centre

Based in the Town Hall - visitors will uncover Barnsley’s fascinating past, from Roman times to present day, through centuries-old artifacts, documents, films and recordings that have been donated by people living and working in the area. See www.experience-barnsley.com

Cooper Gallery

The gallery in Church Street, a short walk across the road from the Town Hall, opened in 1914, hosting a regular programme of contemporary touring exhibitions and exciting events. It is home to the Cooper Gallery Trustees’ collection of art including work by JMW Turner and Edward Wadsworth. See www.cooper-gallery.com

Cooper Gallery

Elsecar Heritage Centre

In the conservation village of Elsecar, this unique family attraction is a working hub of industry with craft workshops, artist studios, antique centres and exhibitions, a children’s indoor play centre, cafe, historical steam railway and the only Newcomen beam engine in the world in its original location. Visit www.elsecar-heritage.com

Cannon Hall Museum Park and Gardens

Built for the wealthy Spencer-Stanhope family, set in 70 acres of historic parkland and beautiful landscaped gardens, this Georgian country house museum hosts outstanding fine and decorative art collections. More at www.cannon-hall.com.

Worsbrough Mill

This 17th Century working water mill in 240 acres of tranquil country park, including a nature reserve and reservoir, is one of the few remaining working water mills. Visitors can buy a range of premium quality organic artisan flours made using water power from the River Dove. Visit www.worsbrough-mill.com

Cannon Hall Museum