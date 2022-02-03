BAFTA winning company searching for ‘undiscovered talent’ in Sheffield for a major new TV series

Des Hamilton Casting is looking for a potential lead actor in Sheffield for a major TV series for MRC Television, Anonymous Content and Paramount Television.

The character would be portrayed as a British, nine to 13-year-old boy who is bright, imaginative, articulate and likeable.

The group will be auditioning young people from Sheffield as part of a national search.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Netflix show, produced by Des Hamilton Casting, The King . Pictured are Steven Elder, Timothée Chalamet and Sean Harris.

Anyone who fits the brief synopsis of the role and is interested in applying should have a parent or legal guardian email the casting company giving consent for their child to be considered, along with the child's full name, age, where they arebased, and some recent pictures.

London-based Des Hamilton stresses it is commi-tted to diverse, inclusive casting.

They will consider every performer application, without regard to disability, race, age, colour, national origin, ethnic origin, sexual orientation or gender identity.

The casting company has also previously sought out talented individuals for a feature film about an Iranian family living in Glasgow which was produced by Chelsea Winstanley, whose work includes Jojo Rabbit, and Beasts of No Nation’s Tommee May.