Ayrton Sennas’s Formula One car vrooms into Sheffield ahead of Guy Martin's Doc/Fest talk

Ayrton Sennas’s rebuilt Formula One car will be on show outside Sheffield City Hall ahead of Guy Martin's Doc/Fest Channel 4 talk today - Monday, June 11.

The classic Williams FW08C Formula One car is expected in Barker’s Pool from 10am to 8pm.

There are no more individual tickets available for to attend the talk itself - at Sheffield City Hall Ballroom, at 6pm - to add your name to the reserves see sheffdocfest.com.

Festival pass holders do not need a ticket but seats are limited sand organisers advise arriving early to ensure entry. Doors will open at 5.15pm.

Sheffield Doc/Fest and Channel 4 welcome the Grimsby-born, TV adventurer, record breaker, motorcycle racer and lorry mechanic to the Festival for the first time.

He will be talking about his upcoming documentary Speed with Guy Martin: Classic F1 Driver, to be aired on Channel 4 later this year, which sees him embark on the huge challenge of rebuilding the classic Williams FW08C, a model driven by icon Ayrton Senna and racing this against a Formula One world-champion, yet to be announced, on the first day of the 2018 British Grand Prix.

With inspirational documentaries, produced by North One, spanning world speed records, Formula 1 motor racing, the Wall of Death and his First World War tank build, the enigmatic Martin is genuine and honest.

He is known to shy away from the limelight; this will be a rare opportunity to hear first hand about Guy’s passion for engineering, big builds and the thrill of speed.

This talk, supported by Channel 4, will be BSL interpreted.

Speed with Guy Martin: Classic F1 Driver, produced by North One, is airing on Channel 4 later in the year.

Sheffield Doc/Fest is a world leading and the UK’s premier documentary festival. Doc/Fest celebrates the art and business of documentary and all non-fiction storytelling, from feature length to short film, series, audio, interactive technology, augmented reality, virtual reality, and live events.

Today's many events also included The ITV Interview: Sir Trevor McDonald at the Netflix Crucible Studio, noon. and actress Vicky McClure talking about Dementia & Music, also at Netflix Crucible Studio, 7pm.

