Autumn adventures: 10 walks that end in cosy pubs around Sheffield

3 . Norfolk Arms - Limb Brook Valley

The Norfolk Arms in Ringinglow is one of Sheffield's most recognisable pubs, with its hilltop location affording spectacular views of the surrounding countryside. It has a beautiful beer garden, a cosy interior, with log fires, and it serves an excellent range of cask ales and home-cooked food. There are lots of walks you can take from or to the Norfolk Arms, like a hike west to Hathersage or north to Wyming Brook. But one of the best is the trek south east through the wilderness of the Limb Brook Valley to Whirlow Brook Park and the nearby Whirlow Hall Farm. The Norfolk Arms has a 4.4/5 rating from more than 1,500 Google reviews, with one customer describing it their favourite pub in Sheffield thanks to the quality of the service and drinks, coupled with the 'cosy' environment and 'great vibe'. | National World Photo: Chris Etchells