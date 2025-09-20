Autumn adventures: 10 walks that end in cosy pubs around Sheffield

Sheffield is blessed with pubs that sit right on the edge of some stunning trails, making them ideal start or finish points for an afternoon outdoors.
From lakeside rambles to woodland climbs, these routes show off the city’s changing colours at their best.
And once the walking’s done, what could be better than stepping into a welcoming pub?
Many of these spots serve up classic Sunday roasts, home-cooked favourites and locally brewed pints.
Expect cosy corners, dog-friendly taprooms, beer gardens with sweeping views – and, of course, the chance to thaw out beside a crackling fire.
We’ve rounded up 10 of the best places where Sheffield’s countryside meets its pub culture – a celebration of autumn walks and well-earned pints.
1. Nags Head - Damflask Reservoir
The Nags Head Inn, on Loxley Road, is perfectly placed for exploring the breathtaking views around Damflask Reservoir, pictured. The reservoir is just a few hundred metres away, along Loxley Road, and the roughly 3.5-mile mostly flat walk around it takes you into the pretty village of Low Brafield and back. The Nags Head is Bradfield Brewery's pub so you can be sure to find some excellent ales there. It's also known for its homecooked food, especially the pies, and you can warm up in front of an open fire. The Nags Head has a 4.7/5 rating from more than 770 Google reviews. | National World Photo: Dean Atkins
2. The Rising Sun - Ecclesall Woods
The Rising Sun, on Abbey Lane, opposite Sheffield's sprawling Ecclesall Woods, is a popular pub which has recently undergone a major renovation but where customers say you will still find a 'warm cosy atmosphere' and a 'great pint'. It has a 4.2/5 rating from more than 800 Google reviews. Ecclesall Woods, between Abbeydale Road South and Ecclesall, is South Yorkshire's largest ancient semi-natural woodland. It's has been described as the 'jewel in the crown' of Sheffield's 1,500-hectare woodland estate. | National World Photo: Dean Atkins
3. Norfolk Arms - Limb Brook Valley
The Norfolk Arms in Ringinglow is one of Sheffield's most recognisable pubs, with its hilltop location affording spectacular views of the surrounding countryside. It has a beautiful beer garden, a cosy interior, with log fires, and it serves an excellent range of cask ales and home-cooked food. There are lots of walks you can take from or to the Norfolk Arms, like a hike west to Hathersage or north to Wyming Brook. But one of the best is the trek south east through the wilderness of the Limb Brook Valley to Whirlow Brook Park and the nearby Whirlow Hall Farm. The Norfolk Arms has a 4.4/5 rating from more than 1,500 Google reviews, with one customer describing it their favourite pub in Sheffield thanks to the quality of the service and drinks, coupled with the 'cosy' environment and 'great vibe'. | National World Photo: Chris Etchells
4. The Cricket Inn - Blackamoor
The Cricket Inn, on Penny Lane, Totley, is one of Sheffield's best-loved countryside pubs, dating back to the 18th century. With real fires and excellent food and drink, it's a great place to warm up after a bracing walk or bike road in the picturesque surroundings. The beautiful moorlands of Blackamoor, home to rare butterflies, deer and lizards, are on the pub's doorstep. The Cricket Inn has a 4.4/5 rating from more than 850 Google reviews, with many people mentioning the 'fantastic' Sunday roasts. | Google Photo: Google